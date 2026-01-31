Will Governor Yusuf Remove Sanusi As Kano Emir After Defecting? New Development Emerges
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared that Muhammadu Sanusi II will remain the Emir of Kano as controversies emerged following the governor's defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Source: Legit.ng
