Dannis Idahosa, the deputy governor of Edo state, has lost her mother to the cold hand of death, Madam Esther Imaguomwanruo.

The mother of the deputy governor reportedly died at the age of 95 in Benin City, the Edo state capital, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Edo deputy governor's mother is dead Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Idahosa's mother's death was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson to the deputy governor, Friday Aghedo.

The family described the late deputy governor's mother as a venerable matriarch and praised her for a fulfilling and impactful life. They said her life was marked by devotion and unwavering faith in her family and community.

Source: Legit.ng