Breaking: Grief as Influential Deputy Gov Loses Mother
Dannis Idahosa, the deputy governor of Edo state, has lost her mother to the cold hand of death, Madam Esther Imaguomwanruo.
The mother of the deputy governor reportedly died at the age of 95 in Benin City, the Edo state capital, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Idahosa's mother's death was confirmed in a statement by the spokesperson to the deputy governor, Friday Aghedo.
The family described the late deputy governor's mother as a venerable matriarch and praised her for a fulfilling and impactful life. They said her life was marked by devotion and unwavering faith in her family and community.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng