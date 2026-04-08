A former military personnel, Rotimi Olamilekan, has released bank transaction alerts, which he said reflected his salary and allowances

The dismissed soldier maintained that some personnel purchased their own protective gear and urged Nigerians to confirm the situation through serving relatives

The Nigerian Army rejected the allegations and stated that all personnel received proper kits, structured salaries and mission-based allowances

Rotimi Olamilekan, a dismissed Nigerian soldier widely known as Soja Boi, has renewed his claims about welfare conditions in the military.

He challenged the Nigerian Army to publish its payroll records after releasing bank alerts he said reflected his earnings while in service.

Rotimi Olamilekan, also known as Soja Boi, defends his claims about military pay in a video. Photo: Sojaboi

Source: TikTok

According to a report by The Punch, the former lance corporal shared the details in a video posted on Tuesday, April 7. His response came shortly after the Army rejected his earlier allegations and described them as inaccurate.

Dispute over soldiers’ earnings and welfare

In a widely circulating podcast, Olamilekan insisted his intention was not to discredit the military. He said he aimed to present facts backed by evidence.

“I am not trying to spoil the Nigerian Army’s image or make people look at them as if they are not good. But I am just speaking the facts and I will be backing them with evidence,” he said.

He displayed three transaction alerts, which he identified as payments received during his service. One showed a credit of N112,061.59, which he described as his salary. Another reflected N20,000, which he referred to as a “grumbling allowance.”

A third payment of N45,000 was said to be an operational allowance for personnel deployed to conflict zones.

He explained that the operational allowance applied only to soldiers on active duty in theatres such as Maiduguri.

“If you are not in operation, they don’t pay you that one. If you go on operation, they will pay you,” he said.

Claims of self-funded military equipment

Olamilekan also repeated his assertion that soldiers often purchase their own protective gear. He listed helmets and fragmentation jackets among items he claimed were not always provided.

“Helmet, you go buy. Fragmentation jacket, you go buy them,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to verify the situation through relatives serving in the military. He also questioned the Army’s denial of his claims and called for transparency.

“If they say I am lying, they should bring out their payroll. How much are they paying soldiers?” he said.

The documents he presented could not be independently verified. Some of the transaction descriptions did not clearly identify the Nigerian Army as the source of payment.

Army rejects allegations, cites established systems

The Nigerian Army dismissed the claims in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Appolonia Anaele.

The military maintained that all personnel receive uniforms, kits and protective equipment through official channels before deployment.

It added that soldiers are paid structured salaries along with allowances tied to operations and specific assignments. The Army noted that any additional purchases made by personnel are optional.

Olamilekan first gained public attention earlier this year after a viral video in which he urged political leaders to send their children into military service. He was later arrested and dismissed. The Army said his removal followed repeated disciplinary breaches and was not connected to his public statements.

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng