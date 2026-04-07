The midnight rain of Wednesday, April 1, has ravaged many homes and business premises in Nnewi, Anambra state

The destruction followed hours of heavy rainfall within the industrial city, which affected businesses the following day

Residents and victims recounted losses and blamed the inferno on poorly constructed drainage channels

Residents of Nnewi, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra state, woke up on Thursday, April 2, to a devastating sight, as property worth hundreds of millions of naira was destroyed following hours of heavy rainfall on Wednesday night.

Residents describe extensive flood damage after heavy rain in Nnewi. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: Original

The flood overflowed drainage channels, which then flowed into homes, factories, and business premises, destroying goods, property, and industrial equipment.

Reacting, the state chairman of the Motorcycle Transport Welfare Association, Comrade Jude Udegbe, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, April 2, blamed the development on a poorly constructed drainage channel along the Nnobi Road axis of the Agulu - Nnewi - Okija road project.

He said, "The drainage channel along the Nnobi Road axis of the Agulu - Nnewi - Okija road is narrow, and already filled with sand and garbage. So, when it rains, the flood will easily overflow the gutters and move through the roads into people's houses, shops, and business areas."

Udegbe revealed that, as chairman, he wrote to the state’s Commissioner for Works and copied the letter to Governor Charles Soludo, warning about inadequate and poorly connected drainage channels in the area, but no action was taken on his petition.

He urged authorities to clear sand and rubbish from the gutters before the rainy season, warning that floods could cause even greater damage if left unchecked.

Resident blames poor drainage

Another resident, Amaka Nwizugbe, who spoke to Legit.ng, said the flood overflowed from GUO Motor Park to the Izuchukwu junction area of Nnewi main town, and worsened within the Deeper Life junction area, due to drainage issues.

Residents wade through water in Nnewi as flood damages property and goods

Source: Original

She said, "I came to my shop this morning and was shocked to my bone marrow. Bags of rice, beans, wheat, and many other things were soaked. I thought things would get better after the road construction, but I think it gets worse rather.

"I think too, that the problem is with the condition of the gutters presently. The gutters are filled with rubbish and sand after the road construction. It must be opened up adequately before the rainy season sets in properly, if homes and businesses must survive."

Other affected residents recounted losses, ranging from damaged homes and vehicles to destroyed goods and household items.

A victim, Henry Amechi, told Legit.ng that his perimeter fence was pulled down, and his house was flooded.

A trader, Mary Nwabueze, said she lost goods and a freezer worth over ₦250,000, while others reported flooded homes and ruined property.

They called on the state government and contractors handling the road project to urgently fix the drainage system and assist victims.

Nnewi residents recount losses as heavy rain floods homes, streets, and businesses. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: Original

When Legit.ng correspondent contacted the Commissioner for Environment and the Commissioner for Works for their comments on the development, they said they had left their offices as directed by the governor, and no longer have the authority to speak on behalf of their former ministries.

NiMet warns farmers of extreme weather

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted early rainfall in 15 states, including Kano, Niger, and Rivers, ahead of the official rainy season. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, who cautioned farmers against premature planting, noted that extreme weather is expected between March and May.

The 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) indicates normal annual rainfall for most regions, with Borno, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Enugu, Cross River, Abia, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, and the FCT expected to see above-normal rainfall. In contrast, Katsina, Zamfara, Kwara, Oyo, and Ogun may experience below-average rainfall.

Source: Legit.ng