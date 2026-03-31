Islamic group Al-Harakatul Islamiyyah urged the Federal Government to take an action against srael and the United States

The group, led by Amir AbdulRazzaq AbdulWahab Al-Amin Aladodo, warned that neutrality amounted to support for aggression

It called on Muslim-majority countries to unite and reassess alliances while criticising the Abraham Accords

An Islamic organisation, Al-Harakatul Islamiyyah, has called on the federal government to cut diplomatic relations with Israel.

Furthermore, the group also advised the Tinubu-led government to strongly criticise the United States over the ongoing tensions involving Iran.

Al-Harakatul Islamiyyah calls on Nigeria to cut relations with Israel while pushing for tougher criticism of the US. Photo credit: Ronen Zvulun / POOL/ @officialABAT

Source: UGC

The group warned that maintaining a neutral stance could be interpreted as tacit support for what it described as aggression in the Middle East.

Middle East war: Group rejects neutrality, demands firm stance

The call was made during the group’s Quds Day commemoration, an annual event held to express solidarity with Palestinians and highlight developments in the region.

As reported by Punch, these demands were made in a statement signed by its Amir, AbdulRazzaq AbdulWahab Al-Amin Aladodo, Daily Trust reported.

The organisation urged Nigeria to move beyond what it termed symbolic diplomacy and adopt a clear position on the crisis.

“It amounts to tokenism to merely call for cessation of hostilities as the aggressors are well known,” the statement read.

The group accused Israel and the United States of contributing to instability in the region and insisted that Nigeria must respond more decisively.

Concerns raised over Gaza and regional tensions

Al-Harakatul Islamiyyah justified its position by pointing to ongoing hostilities in Gaza, as well as broader geopolitical tensions across the Middle East.

It argued that continued diplomatic engagement with Israel undermines efforts to promote justice globally, citing alleged human rights violations and restrictions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organisation also linked the evolving situation involving Iran to the wider Palestinian struggle, describing Tehran’s role as significant in resistance efforts against Israel.

Call for unity among Muslim nations

The group further urged Muslim-majority countries, particularly those within the Gulf Cooperation Council, to reconsider their alliances and remove foreign military bases from their territories, Punch reported.

It emphasised the need for unity within the Islamic world, warning that internal divisions weaken collective responses to the Palestinian issue.

“The Muslim Ummah must rise above sectarian divides and use all available means to support the Palestinian cause,” the statement said.

Criticism of normalisation agreements

In addition, the organisation criticised ongoing diplomatic normalisation efforts between some Arab nations and Israel, particularly the Abraham Accords, describing them as harmful to Palestinian interests.

Al-Harakatul Islamiyyah demands that Nigeria break diplomatic ties with Israel and take a stronger stance against the US. Photo credit: Contribution

Source: Getty Images

It specifically urged countries such as the United Arab Emirates to avoid restoring diplomatic engagement with Israel amid the current crisis.

Quds Day, observed annually in various parts of the world, is dedicated to expressing solidarity with Palestinians and opposing Israeli control over Jerusalem, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites.

US, Israel launch airstrikes against Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Israel has reportedly resumed the bombing of Iran as explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, and smoke was seen rising.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on Saturday, February 28, disclosed that Israel has launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran. He further added that Israel has announced a "special and permanent state of emergency" across Israel.

Source: Legit.ng