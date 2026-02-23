A fire has engulfed the old terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja area of Lagos State

The fire incident occurred on Monday, February 23, 2026, amid renovation efforts to upgrade facilities in the affected terminal

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henry Agbebire, shared more details about the fire outbreak situation

Ikeja, Lagos State - A fire outbreak has reportedly engulfed the old terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The affected terminal, which is part of the airport’s older infrastructure, is currently being renovated as part of efforts to upgrade facilities and improve passenger experience.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Henry Agbebire, said authorities were already on the ground managing the situation.

Airport officials are working to fully extinguish the fire and assess the extent of damage to the facility.

As reported by The Punch, Agbere confirmed the development on Monday, February 23, 2025.

“We are aware of the outbreak, and we are there right now. We will publish a statement right now.”

Agbere said FAAN’s emergency response unit had swung into action to prevent further damage.

“Our firefighting team is currently responding and working to curtail the situation.”

According to Agbebire, there were no casualties from the fire incident.

“No loss of lives has been recorded. Further updates will be recorded.”

He advised passengers and airport users to remain calm as the situation is under control.

FAAN gives update as fire guts Lagos airport old terminal

In an official statement issued and released via FAAN X handle, @FAAN_Official, the agency said all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard lives and property.

Emergency response operations are ongoing as our firefighting teams continue efforts to fully contain and curtail the fire, while the orderly evacuation of passengers and airport personnel is in progress.

"To strengthen response efforts, FAAN has activated mutual aid arrangements and called for reinforcements from the Lagos State Government, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant emergency agencies."

FAAN announces temporary shutdown of Lagos airport terminal

Recall that FAAN disclosed plans to shut down Terminal 1 of the Lagos International Airport in March 2026.

The closure is linked to major rehabilitation and expansion works approved by the federal government.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved N712bn for the refurbishment and modernisation of the terminal in August 2025.

FAAN to begin terminal renovations at Lagos airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) mentioned in 2024 that several airport facilities and runways needed repairs.

In line with that, the FAAN is now set to commence the renovation of one of the terminals at the Lagos International airport.

This project is scheduled to commence soon and last between 12 and 24 months, but there are plans in place to keep operations ongoing.

