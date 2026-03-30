Donald Trump said he was confident of reaching a deal with Iran after what he described as productive negotiations

The US president linked diplomatic talks with continued military actions and fresh claims of regime change in Tehran

Additional US troops and naval assets were deployed to the Middle East, raising concerns about possible escalation

United States President Donald Trump has said he is “pretty sure” Washington will reach an agreement with Iran, following what he described as productive direct and indirect talks between both sides.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said discussions with Tehran were progressing positively and claimed the United States had already achieved what he called regime change in the country.

Trump says talks with Iran are progressing well. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

He told reporters, “We’ve had very good negotiations today with Iran”, adding that Tehran was offering concessions he believed should have come earlier.

Talks amid military pressure

Trump also confirmed that US forces carried out additional strikes on Iranian targets, describing the developments as a “big day”. He said diplomatic channels were operating alongside military actions.

“We are negotiating with them directly and indirectly. We have emissaries,” he said.

According to Trump, Iran has agreed to allow up to 20 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a sign of goodwill toward Washington. He added, “I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure. But it is possible we won’t.”

The president went further to assert that leadership structures in Tehran had been severely weakened. “But we’ve had regime change,” he said, claiming multiple layers of leadership had been eliminated and replaced by what he described as a different negotiating group.

Troop deployments raise questions

Trump’s comments came as the United States continued to reinforce its military presence in the Middle East. The US Central Command, United States Central Command, confirmed the arrival of the USS Tripoli in the region with more than 3,500 sailors and Marines.

Additional forces are also en route. A Marine Expeditionary Unit from California is deploying, while the 82nd Airborne Division is expected to arrive as part of rapid response preparations.

Iran: We’re ready to destroy world economy

Earlier in a separate report, Iran declared readiness for a prolonged conflict that could cripple the global economy as hostilities in the Middle East intensified and critical trade routes came under threat.

The warning followed attacks on commercial shipping and fresh signals from Tehran that vessels linked to the United States and its allies would be considered legitimate targets, Daily Trust reported.

Iran warns of prolonged conflict, threatening global economy and key trade routes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The statement came as Iran tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that handles a major share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

The development contrasted sharply with remarks from US President Donald Trump, who told Axios the conflict would end soon because American forces had limited remaining targets inside Iran.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the US-Iran war, a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, and Saudi authorities confirmed this on Sunday. Two people were killed, and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Civil Defence said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Source: Legit.ng