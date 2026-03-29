Igbo elders under the umbrella of UNIEC worldwide have thrown their weight behind the creation of the Anioma state, which is being discussed at the national assembly

According to UNIEC, the creation of the Anioma State should not be considered a political convenience, but rather a historical necessity

The group commended the leadership of the Senate under the presidency of Godswill Akpabio for publicly affirming the creation of the Anioma state

The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) Worldwide has endorsed the creation of the Anioma State in the southeast, but noted that it should be created as a historical necessity and not a political convenience.

It noted that the creation of the Anioma state was a litmus test of the sincerity of Nigeria concerning justice, true federalism and equity. It explained that the creation of Anioma State was a test of justice and would be historical.

UNIEC commends move to create Anioma State Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that UNIEC made the comment in a statement signed by its director general, Justice Alpha Ikpeama and its national director of media and publicity, Professor Obasi Igwe, titled “Anioma State is a test of justice, a moment for history”.

Igbo elders speak on Anioma State

The elders maintained that the country was again at the threshold of a defining national decision with the move to create Anioma State.

According to the Igbo elders, the renewed legislative momentum for the creation of Anioma State, which was publicly affirmed by the leadership of the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate and pushed by the uncommon clarity of Senator Ned Nwoko, is not just a constitutional exercise.

The Igbo elders explained that the people of Anioma historically, culturally and linguistically aligned with the Igbo but have lived within a structural arrangement that did not fully reflect their identity and did not serve their developmental aspirations.

UNIEC added that the call by the Anioma people for a distinct federating unit was not about division but about dignity, not exclusion but inclusion. It maintained that ignoring the demand would amount to a quiet injustice.

UNIEC commends NASS for Anioma state

It stressed that aside from the moral and political imperatives, the Anioma State endorsement by the National Assembly and the report of its overwhelming support from the Senate signalled something beyond legislative consensus. It described it as a national awakening.

The group stated that the creation of the Anioma state would be a testament that Nigeria, despite its perceived imbalance, still has the chance of correcting the cultural imbalance.

It challenged the administration of President Bola Tinubu to rise to the weight of this administration, stating that "history will not remember procedural delays. It will remember courage or the lack of it."

The group further explained that Nigeria must embrace fairness if it seeks stability and institutionalise equity, if it wants unity. Thus, it said one of such opportunities is the creation of Anioma state.

UNIEC then posited that Asaba be designated as the capital of the proposed Anioma State, while Warri should be the capital of the restructured Delta State, noting that both are symbolic and strategic. It said that Asaba and Warri would remain symbols of balance and not division.

Igbo Elders urge President Bola Tinubu to support the creation of Anioma State Photo Credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How to create a new Nigerian state

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Assembly had commenced with the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

New state creation was one standout in the review from January 2025, with much agitation from the Southwest and Southeast.

However, this is a rigorous exercise requiring legislative backing from multiple levels of authority, as well as a referendum.

Source: Legit.ng