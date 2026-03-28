"2 Reasons Tompolo should be retained for pipeline surveillance": Analyst

Analyst Jamiu Idris advocates for retaining Tantita Security Services for improved oil sector surveillance

Oil production rebound linked to Tantita's community-based approach, boosting government revenue and stability

Discontinuing Tantita's contract risks renewed vandalism and undermines the Niger Delta's stability and employment efforts

A policy analyst, Jamiu Idris, has outlined reasons the Federal Government should retain the services of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) led by Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, arguing that the current surveillance framework has delivered measurable improvements in Nigeria’s oil sector.

In an analysis released in Lagos, Idris said decisions around pipeline security should be guided by empirical results rather than political considerations, especially as Nigeria navigates ongoing economic recovery challenges.

Policy analyst explains why FG should retain Tompolo for pipeline surveillance Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

Increase in crude oil production

According to him, crude oil production, which dropped to about 1.015 million barrels per day in September 2022, has rebounded significantly since the introduction of Tantita’s operations. He noted that output rose to approximately 1.8 million barrels per day by July 2025, including condensates.

He said the increase of over 300,000 barrels per day represents a critical boost to government revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and overall fiscal stability.

Idris attributed the improvement to the adoption of a community-based surveillance model, which he said has enhanced intelligence gathering and reduced large-scale oil theft in the Niger Delta.

“The only metric that truly matters is the volume of oil that safely reaches export terminals,” he said, adding that the current framework has proven more effective than previous centralised security approaches.

The analyst warned that discontinuing the contract could reverse recent gains, potentially exposing oil infrastructure to renewed vandalism and theft.

Avoiding fragments in command structure

He also cautioned against calls for decentralising pipeline surveillance, noting that such a move could fragment command structures and weaken coordinated responses to security threats.

According to him, pipelines cut across multiple communities and states, making unified oversight critical to effective monitoring.

Idris further argued that the existing arrangement has contributed to relative stability in the Niger Delta by creating employment opportunities for thousands of youths, thereby reducing incentives for militancy and illegal activities.

While acknowledging ongoing criticisms of the contract, he maintained that focusing on operators’ personal backgrounds rather than performance outcomes could undermine national interests.

He also alleged that some opposition to the arrangement may be driven by individuals displaced from illegal oil bunkering activities and by political actors seeking to exploit the issue for partisan advantage.

Analyst makes case for Tompolo on pipeline surveillance contract Photo Credit: @Lord_Of_Warri

Source: Twitter

Tompolo leads the South-South leaders to Jonathan

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan has been said to be pressured to drop his 2027 presidential ambition and support President Bola Tinubu

Ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, led the leaders in the regional movement on Jonathan

The development contradicted the earlier media report that Tompolo's visit to Jonathan was about peace and security in the Niger Delta region

Source: Legit.ng