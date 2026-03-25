Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi became the 35th FCT Commissioner of Police , succeeding Mr. Miller Dantawaye

Sanusi pledged a proactive, intelligence - led approach to fighting crime in the FCT

SP Josephine Adeh urged residents to support the police under Sanusi’s leadership

FCT, Abuja — Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi has officially assumed office as the 35th Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He succeeds Mr. Miller Dantawaye, who was promoted to Assistant Inspector-General of Police and redeployed.

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The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed Sanusi’s appointment, noting that he brings decades of experience, including his previous role as Commander of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Proactive approach to crime

At his inaugural press briefing, Sanusi promised a proactive, intelligence-led strategy to combat crime in the FCT.

“Our approach will be intelligence-driven and professional, focused not only on responding to crime but preventing it before it occurs,” he said.

He warned criminals against operating in the capital, stating, “Crime does not thrive where I serve.

We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that criminal elements are identified, pursued, and flushed out of the FCT.”

Career and background

Sanusi, born on May 20, 1972, in Lokoja, Kogi State, joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in May 2000.

After training, he began his career at the Niger Police Command and later led the IRT, gaining extensive operational and leadership experience.

SP Adeh urged residents to support the police in maintaining law and order, highlighting that Sanusi’s appointment is part of broader efforts by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, to improve service delivery and leadership across the country.

Sanusi’s leadership marks a new chapter for the FCT Police, with a focus on community engagement, crime prevention, and operational efficiency.

Source: Legit.ng