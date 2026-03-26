Former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki stated that the next president of Nigeria should come from the South in 2027

Saraki ruled out personal ambition for the 2027 presidency, citing party decisions on zoning

Saraki explained that his stance followed party deliberations and emphasised fairness in regional power rotation

Former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki has stated that the next president of Nigeria should come from the South in 2027.

Speaking on Arise Politics Today, Saraki ruled out any personal ambition for the presidency and emphasised his commitment to party decisions on zoning.

Bukola Saraki insists the next president must emerge from the South in 2027. Photo credit: Bukola Saraki

Source: Twitter

“I will not run for president in 2027 After the 2023 election, Nigerians elected Bola Tinubu from the South. I felt it was only fair to allow the South to complete the eight years," he said.

Party deliberations guided his decision

Saraki revealed that his stance followed party discussions on zoning.

“When the party met last year to decide where the presidential ticket should go, I supported the view that the presidency should be zoned to the South in 2027,” he explained. “I abide by that party decision and have ruled out contesting in 2027.”

Saraki: Regional fairness remains key

Responding to questions about his support for Atiku Abubakar in 2023, Saraki said,

“The party allowed the 2023 contest to be open, which was fair. Looking at the history, the South has had fewer years in power compared to the North. This is about fairness and balance.”

Saraki’s announcement reinforces ongoing discussions within Nigeria’s political landscape about regional rotation and party alignment ahead of the 2027 elections, Channels Television reported.

Saraki rules out 2027 presidential contest

Saraki has declared that he will not contest the presidency in 2027, stressing that the position should be zoned to the South.

Saraki further emphasised his commitment to party decisions and regional fairness.

“I will not run for president in 2027. After the 2023 election, many of us who remember felt that both candidates could come from any part of the country. But in 2023, Nigerians chose Bola Tinubu from the South, and I felt it was only fair to allow the South to complete the eight years," he said.

Party decisions influenced Saraki’s stance

Saraki explained that the decision followed party deliberations on zoning.

Bukola Saraki states that the presidency should go to the South in 2027. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Getty Images

“When the party met last year to discuss where the presidential ticket should go, I supported the view that the party should zone the presidency to the South in 2027.

“I abide by that party decision and have ruled out any personal ambition for the 2027 contest," he said.

2027: Wike declares support for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that his political structure in Rivers State is fully committed to the President.

Wike made the declaration on Tuesday, January 6, while outlining his ongoing political consultations across local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers state.

The FCT minister’s declaration comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between him and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, over political influence in Rivers state.

Source: Legit.ng