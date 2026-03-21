The Governing Council of Bingham University approved the promotion of Desmond Onyemechi Okocha to Full Professor of Journalism and Emerging Media

Desmond Onyemechi Okocha served as Dean and built a strong reputation in digital media research, strategic communication and academic leadership

Desmond Onyemechi Okocha collaborated with the World Bank and Open Society Initiative for West Africa, contributing to global communication and development initiatives

Nasarawa state - The Governing Council of Bingham University has approved the elevation of Desmond Onyemechi Okocha to the rank of Full Professor of Journalism and Emerging Media.

The decision was taken at the Council’s 72nd regular meeting held on March 12, 2026, reflecting the institution’s continued focus on rewarding academic excellence and scholarship.

Joy as Bingham Varsity Governing Council Promotes Desmond Okocha to Full Professor

Source: Original

According to an official communication signed by the Registrar, Daburi Misal, the promotion will take effect from October 1, 2026.

Okocha: Distinguished career in teaching and research

Professor Okocha, who currently serves as Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, has built a strong reputation in digital media research and strategic communication.

His academic journey spans years of teaching, research and leadership within the university system, earning him recognition among peers and students alike.

Experience in public service and global engagement

Beyond academia, Okocha has contributed to governance, serving as Special Adviser on Digital Media and Strategic Communication to the Governor of Abia State between 2020 and 2023.

His work highlighted the growing importance of digital communication in shaping public policy and engagement.

He has also collaborated with international organisations such as the World Bank and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa, contributing to development-focused communication strategies.

In addition, he is a Research Fellow at the University of Religions and Denominations and a member of the International Panel on the Information Environment.

Recognition of academic impact and innovation

With more than 80 scholarly publications, Okocha’s research covers areas such as digital journalism, automated journalism, development communication and media ecology.

He is widely recognised for advancing conversations on how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, are transforming journalism and democratic participation in developing societies.

Joy as Bingham Varsity Governing Council Promotes Desmond Okocha to Full Professor

Source: Original

Colleagues described his elevation as well-earned, pointing to his blend of academic depth and practical experience.

His promotion is expected to strengthen the university’s communication programme and inspire emerging scholars in the field.

FG moves to establish UK coventry university campus in Nigeria

Nigeria’s federal government has moved to establish a local campus of Coventry University as part of a broader plan to widen access to internationally recognised degrees and reduce the financial burden of overseas study for Nigerian families.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 18, by the Federal Ministry of Education, which said the proposal is being pursued through a Transnational Education partnership with the United Kingdom institution.

Source: Legit.ng