The Nigeria Police Force had filed charges against Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde over alleged cyberstalking and targeting of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank

The suspects had allegedly created a fraudulent platform promising ₦500,000 to users to post fabricated “Moniepoint Scandal” claims online

Justice Ofili Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had adjourned the case to April 27 following the absence of the defendants in court

The Nigeria Police Force has initiated legal action against two suspects over alleged involvement in a coordinated online campaign targeting Moniepoint Microfinance Bank.

The suspects, Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja on multiple counts linked to cyberstalking, impersonation and online harassment.

IGP Takes Action Over Fake “Moniepoint Scandal” Claims

Source: Facebook

Suspects accused of creating fake scandal campaign

According to court filings, the defendants allegedly designed a digital platform to encourage users to spread false claims about the bank in exchange for financial rewards.

The charge stated that the suspects promised ₦500,000 to individuals who would post comments using the phrase “Moniepoint Scandal” and share fabricated experiences.

“...by creating a fraudulent platform to solicit online tumultuous engagement by promising a sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) to unsuspecting victim who would comment with the phrase ‘Moniepoint Scandal’ and share any imaginary scandalous experience regarding Moniepoint MFB...”

Authorities said the aim was to trigger widespread online reactions capable of damaging the institution’s reputation and causing public unrest.

Alleged impersonation of social media influencer

Investigators further alleged that the suspects impersonated a popular content creator, Brain Jotter, as part of the scheme to boost credibility and attract engagement.

The police said the impersonation was intended to mislead the public and interfere with the course of justice.

“...fraudulently impersonate Brain Jotter... in order to pervert or defeat the course of justice by creating a fraudulent platform to solicit tumultuous online engagement...”

Court adjourns case over absence of defendants

The arraignment, scheduled before Justice Ofili Ajumogobia, could not proceed as the accused persons were absent in court and had no legal representation.

Following their absence, the court adjourned proceedings to April 27 for further hearing.

Charges linked to cybercrime law

The prosecution stated that the alleged offences contravene provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, as amended in 2024.

The case is expected to test how Nigerian law addresses coordinated digital harassment, monetised misinformation and online impersonation schemes.

Case highlights growing concern over digital misinformation

The development underscores rising concerns about the misuse of social media platforms to spread false narratives and manipulate public opinion.

Authorities say the case reflects a broader effort to curb cyber-related offences and protect individuals and institutions from reputational harm in the digital space.

Source: Legit.ng