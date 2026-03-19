IGP Takes Action Over Fake “Moniepoint Scandal” Claims
- The Nigeria Police Force had filed charges against Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde over alleged cyberstalking and targeting of Moniepoint Microfinance Bank
- The suspects had allegedly created a fraudulent platform promising ₦500,000 to users to post fabricated “Moniepoint Scandal” claims online
- Justice Ofili Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had adjourned the case to April 27 following the absence of the defendants in court
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The Nigeria Police Force has initiated legal action against two suspects over alleged involvement in a coordinated online campaign targeting Moniepoint Microfinance Bank.
The suspects, Adebayo Aliu and Fatuntele Lukmon Tunde, were charged before a Federal High Court in Abuja on multiple counts linked to cyberstalking, impersonation and online harassment.
Suspects accused of creating fake scandal campaign
According to court filings, the defendants allegedly designed a digital platform to encourage users to spread false claims about the bank in exchange for financial rewards.
The charge stated that the suspects promised ₦500,000 to individuals who would post comments using the phrase “Moniepoint Scandal” and share fabricated experiences.
“...by creating a fraudulent platform to solicit online tumultuous engagement by promising a sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000) to unsuspecting victim who would comment with the phrase ‘Moniepoint Scandal’ and share any imaginary scandalous experience regarding Moniepoint MFB...”
Authorities said the aim was to trigger widespread online reactions capable of damaging the institution’s reputation and causing public unrest.
Alleged impersonation of social media influencer
Investigators further alleged that the suspects impersonated a popular content creator, Brain Jotter, as part of the scheme to boost credibility and attract engagement.
The police said the impersonation was intended to mislead the public and interfere with the course of justice.
“...fraudulently impersonate Brain Jotter... in order to pervert or defeat the course of justice by creating a fraudulent platform to solicit tumultuous online engagement...”
Court adjourns case over absence of defendants
The arraignment, scheduled before Justice Ofili Ajumogobia, could not proceed as the accused persons were absent in court and had no legal representation.
Following their absence, the court adjourned proceedings to April 27 for further hearing.
Charges linked to cybercrime law
The prosecution stated that the alleged offences contravene provisions of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015, as amended in 2024.
The case is expected to test how Nigerian law addresses coordinated digital harassment, monetised misinformation and online impersonation schemes.
Case highlights growing concern over digital misinformation
The development underscores rising concerns about the misuse of social media platforms to spread false narratives and manipulate public opinion.
Authorities say the case reflects a broader effort to curb cyber-related offences and protect individuals and institutions from reputational harm in the digital space.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944