Former FCT Senator Philip Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, citing internal crisis within the party

Aduda formally notified PDP Karu Ward of his immediate exit in an official letter

Long-serving lawmaker Aduda expressed gratitude to the PDP for opportunities to serve in elective positions

FCT, Abuja - Former Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Tanimu Aduda, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending years of association with the opposition party.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Karu Ward, Abuja, Aduda stated that his decision takes effect immediately.

Breaking: FCT Minister Wike's Biggest Ally Philip Aduda Finally Quits PDP

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“I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect due to the crisis in the party,” he said in the letter.

Cites internal party crisis

Aduda explained that ongoing challenges within the party informed his decision to step aside from its activities.

He expressed appreciation for the platform the party provided him to serve in public office over the years.

“I remain grateful for the opportunity the party gave me to serve in various elective positions in our nation,” the letter added.

Political implications in the FCT

Aduda, who served in the Senate from 2011 to 2023, has been widely regarded as one of the prominent political figures in the FCT and a close associate of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

His resignation is expected to generate reactions within political circles, particularly ahead of future political realignments in the territory.

The development comes amid ongoing internal debates and restructuring efforts within the PDP at various levels.

PDP factional crisis boosts ADC

Legit.ng reports that political parties in Nigeria have historically faced internal crises, especially those in opposition. Since 2022, the PDP, the country’s former ruling party, has been engulfed in a deep factional struggle that could threaten its survival in the 2027 general elections if reconciliation efforts fail.

FCT Minister Wike's Biggest Ally Philip Aduda Finally Quits PDP

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The crisis has produced two main factions within the party: one aligned with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the other led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN). Despite ongoing attempts to resolve the conflict, the PDP’s divisions remain unresolved.

The crisis has produced two main factions within the party: one aligned with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the other led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN). Despite ongoing attempts to resolve the conflict, the PDP’s divisions remain unresolved.

Tambuwal resigns from PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Aminu Tambuwal, senator representing Sokoto South, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday night, March 11, Tambuwal, a former speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Sokoto governor, said he has decided to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The 60-year-old former presidential aspirant hinged his decision to exit the PDP on "the persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and growing division" within the party.

Source: Legit.ng