Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi state, reportedly concluded plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress after consultations with top APC leaders

Sources said negotiations had included a proposed power-sharing arrangement and discussions on a Senate ticket

The move had come amid ongoing reconciliation efforts within the Peoples Democratic Party

The Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed, is reportedly preparing to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections gather pace.

Sources familiar with the development said the governor is expected to formally announce his defection on Tuesday, March 17, following a series of consultations with key figures in the APC, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, prepares to leave the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress. Photo credit: Bala Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The planned move comes after weeks of political discussions believed to have strengthened his ties with the leadership of the ruling party.

Negotiations shape proposed defection

Insiders disclosed that negotiations surrounding Mohammed’s anticipated entry into the APC included agreements on political arrangements within the state.

According to the sources, the governor was reportedly offered a 60–40 power-sharing formula and a potential ticket to contest for a Senate seat.

However, discussions are said to be continuing over the issue of whether he would have the authority to nominate his successor as governor at the end of his tenure.

A source involved in the talks indicated that the president favours maintaining the APC’s state structure under the control of the party leadership rather than placing it under any single political figure, as reported by Arise Television.

The source noted that the political dynamics in Bauchi require careful management because several influential figures from the state are believed to have ambitions for the governorship.

Among those reportedly interested are the Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar; and oil and gas executive Bala Wunti.

Ceremony expected to mark formal move

Despite the unresolved issue regarding the nomination of a successor, Mohammed is said to have concluded plans to join the APC at a ceremony expected to be attended by prominent party stakeholders.

If completed, the defection would increase the number of governors aligned with the ruling APC to 32, leaving opposition parties such as the Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Accord Party with fewer governors across the federation.

PDP leaders discuss reconciliation amid crisis

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing within the PDP to resolve internal divisions ahead of a planned reconciliation meeting between factions within the party.

The camp associated with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has outlined what it described as non-negotiable conditions for the talks.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State is on the verge of joining the All Progressives Congress after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

National Publicity Secretary of the caretaker structure linked to the group, Haruna Mohammed, said the faction was willing to engage in reconciliation but insisted that certain issues must be respected, Vanguard reported.

“We are open for reconciliation but we have conditions that are non-negotiable. And each group is expected to come to the negotiation table with their terms and conditions,” he said.

He added,

“Number one condition of our group to the reconciliation talks was that the March 29 national convention is not negotiable. It must hold.”

According to him, the group also opposes the creation of another caretaker leadership structure within the party.

“Number two condition is that the setting up of another national Caretaker Committee in whatever name should not be entertained because there is already one in place,” he said.

Calls for unity within PDP

Commenting on the situation, Senator Samuel Anyanwu confirmed that discussions aimed at reconciling the factions were ongoing.

“We have been meeting but no truce yet,” he said, noting that efforts were continuing to reach a resolution.

Also reacting to the crisis, PDP chieftain Adetokunbo Pearse argued that the party remained a formidable opposition force despite the internal disagreements.

“What is happening to the PDP is not as disastrous as many people think. People in their minds are still with the party as the main opposition party,” he said.

Similarly, former governor Sule Lamido urged party stakeholders to prioritise unity and rally behind the existing caretaker structure.

“Some people may not agree with him politically, but that should not stop us from engaging him in the spirit of unity and brotherhood. The task before us now is reconciliation and rebuilding the party,” Lamido said.

2027: Adamwa gov joins APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The north-east state governor announced the development in a state broadcast on Friday, February 27.

Source: Legit.ng