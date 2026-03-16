Families of 176 residents abducted from the Woro community in Kwara fear loved ones may not have survived weeks in captivity

A Boko Haram video had shown distressed captives, including children and pregnant women, alleging the state understated the number kidnapped

Relatives say government updates have been minimal, which has now deepened grief and uncertainty as the community awaits rescue efforts

Families of residents abducted from the Woro community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara state have expressed growing fears that some of the victims, particularly pregnant women and children, may not have survived weeks in captivity following continued silence from both the suspected terrorists and government authorities.

Kwara residents’ families plead for rescue, saying authorities have offered nothing but promises. Photo: SODIQ ADELAKUN / Contributor, X/NigeriaStories

Source: Getty Images

Relatives of the abductees who spoke with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 14. said the prolonged lack of communication has left families deeply worried and uncertain about the fate of their loved ones.

One of the relatives who simply identified him as Aliyu said the situation has thrown the rural communities in the Kaiama local government area into grief and confusion.

He said, “The last time we saw our children and wives was when the terrorists released their video, which trended a few weeks back."

"The government officials came here to distribute foodstuffs, and we told them that we did not need their rice and maize. We only want them to rescue our wives and children."

“Since then, nothing from the government. It is just promise upon promise. And now, our people are suffering inside the forest. It feels as though the government has simply moved on and forgotten about them.”

Aliyu said the silence has heightened fears that some of the captives may have died due to harsh conditions in the forest where they are believed to be held.

“We are particularly worried about the pregnant women and the children,” the source said while speaking to Legit.ng.

“Some of them were already weak before they were abducted. If they are in the bush without food, water or medical care, how can they survive for this long?”

Another resident who spoke with Legit.ng said many families in the community are struggling to cope with the uncertainty surrounding the fate of their relatives.

“Our hearts are heavy every day,” the resident said.

“We don't know whether our people are alive or dead. We are begging the government to do something because we cannot continue living like this.”

The resident added that many families are gradually losing hope due to the absence of clear updates from authorities.

“We are losing hope because nobody is telling us the truth about the current situation,” the source lamented.

“The government knows what these terrorists want. They want money, and what we are hearing so far is that the government is not willing to negotiate with them,” the source added.

Details from Boko Haram video

Earlier, suspected Boko Haram terrorists released a video in which dozens of abducted victims, including women and children, allegedly taken from the Woro community, were paraded.

In the footage, a gunman was seen questioning the captives and asking them to identify where they were kidnapped.

Responding in Hausa, several women, including a nursing mother, said they were abducted from the Woro community in the Kaiama Local Government Area.

The video showed many of the captives standing in rows while appearing distressed. Their clothes looked dirty and worn, while some children were seen without trousers, suggesting they were being held under harsh conditions.

During the recording, one of the terrorists accused the Kwara State Government of misleading the public about the number of people abducted.

Weeks after Woro abduction, Kwara families fear for pregnant women and children in captivity.

Source: Original

According to the gunman, the state government allegedly claimed that between 20 and 30 persons were kidnapped, insisting instead that 176 people were in their custody.

What action is the Kwara government taking?

Reacting to the video at the time, the Kwara state government said it was concerned about the disturbing footage circulating online.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, the government said its thoughts were with families affected by the incident while authorities worked to verify the identities of those seen in the video.

“As always, our thoughts are with all the families affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to securing the safe return of all those impacted,” the statement read.

The government added that conflicting reports about the number of abducted persons made it difficult to release a definitive figure.

“Since the incident, there have been varying accounts regarding the number of persons abducted. For this reason, neither the State Government nor security agencies have announced a definitive figure. Our priority remains the safe rescue of every affected citizen and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” the statement said.

However, families of the victims told Legit.ng that they are yet to receive any meaningful update regarding rescue efforts.

The abduction followed a deadly attack on the Woro community earlier this year when suspected terrorists invaded the agrarian settlement.

Residents react to mass assault

Among the victims reportedly killed were two wives of the Emir of Woro, several of his children, the Chief Imam of the community, a school principal, a headmistress, and some students who had just returned home from school.

Witnesses said the attackers stormed the community in the evening, shooting indiscriminately and attacking residents and travellers passing through the area.

“They were killing anyone they met,” a local source had earlier said.

Several buildings were reportedly set ablaze during the attack, including parts of the Emir’s palace.

Sources also said the attackers seized the Emir’s official vehicle and allegedly used it to transport some of the abducted victims to unknown locations.

Residents further alleged that the armed men later returned to the community and killed additional residents who had survived the initial attack or had come back to check on their homes.

Boko Haram massacre rocks Kwara community

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that over 100 residents of the Woro community in Kaiama LGA, Kwara, were killed after suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked on January 3, targeting those who rejected their extremist ideology.

Survivors said the assailants shot indiscriminately, burned homes, and killed children, teachers, and prominent locals, including members of the Emir’s family, while the Emir of Woro remains missing amid fears of abduction or death.

The attackers, allegedly linked to a Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction, carried out the massacre after previously threatening the community, prompting mass displacement as residents fled for safety from further attacks.

Source: Legit.ng