Residents of Oke-Oyan, Kwara, have begun fleeing after fresh massacre threats by suspected terrorists in the community

Eyewitness accounts revealed that families are abandoning homes and farms amid fears of another deadly return

The mass exodus also followed a recent convoy attack that reportedly left two hunters dead in the local community

Residents of Oke-Oyan in Ifelodun Local Government Area are leaving their homes in large numbers after new threats by suspected terrorists. The warnings have caused widespread fear and a rush to relocate across the farming community.

Fear grips Kwara South as suspected terrorists drive villagers from their homes and livelihoods. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Many of the villagers, according to eyewitness accounts and video evidence obtained by Legit.ng, on Wednesday evening, March 25, began relocating to safer areas, including Ilorin, the state capital, and Lagos.

They have decided to abandon their homes, farms, and livelihoods.

“We have given up on government,” resident says

A resident identified as Musbau, who described the situation as dire, said the community has completely lost faith in the government’s ability to protect them.

“This is what we have been afraid of in Kwara South. In our town, we have already given up on the government. We don’t believe this present government is willing to secure us from these terrorists,” he said.

He recounted how gunmen invaded the community, killed residents, and issued fresh threats of a more deadly return.

“These terrorists invaded our community yesterday and shot people dead. We reported to the government and the police. No response from the government, and the police already told us the truth that they can’t tackle these terrorists.”

“We can’t risk staying even for one more night because these terrorists told us they are coming back.”

Musbau added that the ongoing evacuation was unplanned but necessary for survival.

“People are moving out. Some are going to Ilorin, some are going to Lagos state. This is a sudden relocation… We are leaving our farms and properties. It is better for us to be alive.”

He further lamented the growing number of deserted communities across the region.

“Now our hometown, Oke-Oyan, has become deserted. Do you know how many towns are already deserted in Kwara because of insecurity? I know at least 10 in Kwara South, not to even talk of Kwara North.”

Kwara families relocate after gunmen warn of deadly attacks returning. Photo: BENSON IBEABUCHI

Source: Getty Images

Residents flee after convoy attack kills two hunters

Video footage shared with Legit.ng shows residents hurriedly packing belongings and boarding vehicles on Wednesday evening, as fear spreads across the town.

The mass exodus comes barely 24 hours after a deadly attack on a convoy in the same local government.

Sources confirmed that two hunters were killed on Tuesday, March 24, when gunmen ambushed a convoy conveying the remains of three deceased hunters from Oro-Ago to Oke-Oyan.

A local leader, identified as Chief Odofin, said the victims were èscòrtìng the bodies of their colleagues for burial when the attackers struck a few kilometres from their destination.

“The attackers struck as the convoy approached Oke-Oyan, but prompt response from security operatives and local hunters curtailed the situation,” he said.

The slain hunters’ bodies were reportedly deposited in a mortuary in Oro-Ago, while the convoy later proceeded under security èscòrt.

The latest attack adds to a series of violent incidents in Ifelodun Local Government Area, including a recent church invasion where several worshippers were abducted.

Vehicle blast in Kwara kills one, injures others

A vehicle-triggered explosion rocked the Kaiama community in Kwara state on Monday, March 23, leaving one person dead and several others seriously injured. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

According to community sources, the driver of the vehicle died in the explosion, while a passenger survived but sustained severe injuries.

Source: Legit.ng