Traders in Onitsha Main Market, Anambra state, have accused officials in Soludo's government of giving them approval to construct shops in the same market that their government later demolished.

On Sunday, March 1, the Anambra state government, through the Onitsha North local government area, commenced demolition of sections of the Onitsha Main Market, which it said were not constructed in line with the original master plan of the market.

A major stakeholder in the market, who preferred to speak on the condition of anonymity, claimed that the construction of the majority of the shops demolished by the state in Onitsha Main Market was approved by Hon. Patrick Aghamba (present Commissioner for Youth Development), and Chief (Hon.) Evaristus Uba (present Special Adviser to the Governor on Markets), when they held office as local government chairmen in 2016 and 1997, respectively.

He regretted that when Mr. Governor was threatening to demolish the market, the two officials did not defend them or come to their help.

Special Adviser on Markets reacts to allegations

When Legit.ng correspondent contacted the governor's special adviser on markets, Everistus Uba, on Wednesday, March 4, he denied the allegation, describing it as a big lie.

He said, "The park in the market, which was the major place affected by the demolition, was there in existence when I was there as chairman of Onitsha North LGA, and it was still in existence when I left. Nothing was built there during my time."

"When the market was destroyed by fire, I was the person who supervised the reconstruction. During the reconstruction, I did not allow them to add attachment shops. Everything was built in line with the master plan. I did not give approval for the construction of any shop in the park or anywhere within the Onitsha Main Market."

"How could somebody say I gave approval to construct shops? That person must be talking rubbish! The park has been there, and nothing was built on it as at the time I left."

Who has authority to approve shop constructions?

Also, when Legit.ng contacted the Hon. Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghamba, he also denied the allegation, saying that the documents he gave traders were allocation papers for government stallage fees, not approval papers for the construction of shops and plazas as they claimed.

Aghamba said,

"Local government has no power to approve the construction of shops in Onitsha Main Market. What I gave them as local government chairman was allocation papers for government stallage fees, not approval papers to build shops or any other structure in the market, because the local government has no powers to approve or construct any stall in the market."

"The allocation papers I gave them were based on shops they already have or their business areas. Anywhere you do business, the government must give you a location paper. Local government does not give approval for shop construction. It is the state government that does so."

"As a local government council, any market built within our jurisdiction, we must collect our stallage fees from traders. The stallage paper we gave them was a kind of profiling - to determine the number of shops, shop owners, and what every trader pays."

"Do they show you documents where I gave them approval to construct shops? I only gave then allocation papers for the government stallege."

