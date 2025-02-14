The Lagos state government has revealed that BRT fares will attract 18% increase beginning from February 17, 2025

The Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) made this known and asked commuters to bear with the government

LAMATA said the fare increase came because of rising operations costs and the increase in diesel prices

The Lagos state government has announced 18% fare increase under its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) stated this on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

LAMATA reveals reason for fare increase

LAMATA disclosed that the fare increase became necessary because of rising operational costs to ensure continued bus service availability for Lagosians.

The authority said the new fare structure would become effective from Monday, February 17, 2025.

According to the statement, the fare increase was to enable the authority to move people around Lagos.

Punch reports that LAMATA stated that the government approved an N100 increase for all routes of the BRT scheme.

“We seek your understanding and cooperation,” LAMATA said in the statement.

The agency also said that the decision to increase the fares came due to the rise in diesel prices and the high maintenance costs of the buses.

Meanwhile, Lagos residents have lamented the impending fare increase, describing it as insensitive to commuters’ plight and asking LAMATA to rethink its decision.

LAMATA releases Red Line fares

The development came as LAMATA began commercial operations for the Red Line rail on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, after six weeks of test runs.

According to reports, the Red Line has eight stations at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Iju, and Agbado.

The Red Line is the second metro project launched in Lagos in less than two years and is expected to ease traffic gridlock along the routes.

LAMATA said that the first train leaves Agbado by 6:00 am and arrives at its final destination at Oyingbo at about 7:07 am. The trip costs about N1,500.

Experts compare fares with road transport

Experts have said the Red Line came when road transportation skyrocketed due to high petrol prices.

Bus fares from Agbado to Oyingbo are estimated at N2,300 due to the high petrol cost.

Dangote Refinery crashes diesel prices for transporters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery crashed diesel prices to N1,020 per litre from N1,075 at the loading gantry. The Refinery said the move was to serve its customers and Nigerians better and reduce transportation costs.

This is the third time the plant has reduced diesel prices since it started producing the commodity in January 2024 from N1,700 per litre to the current price. The development follows the refinery’s reduction of petrol prices from N970 to N890 per litre.

Ken Ife, an economist, disclosed that the facility sacrificed about N10 billion to make petrol available to Nigerians at a uniform price during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

