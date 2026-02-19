North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Electoral Reform Bill into law

Hon Hassan Omale Atayoma Hffia, Chairman Board of Trustees of the group, described the reform as a forward-looking framework to rebuild public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system

The group urged Nigerian youths across the North Central region to engage actively in democratic reforms and the political process

Reform described as milestone for democracy

In a statement issued by the group’s leadership, the youths said the newly signed law reflected Nigeria’s growing democratic maturity and demonstrated a shared commitment by both the executive and the National Assembly to credible elections.

The group noted that the reform underscored legislative diligence and decisive leadership, adding that collaboration between both arms of government signalled renewed dedication to transparency, accountability and public confidence in the electoral system.

Group says law will rebuild public trust

Speaking on behalf of the organisation, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Hon. Hassan Omale Atayoma Hffia, described the reform as a forward-looking framework capable of repositioning Nigeria’s electoral architecture and restoring trust in democratic governance.

He stated that sustained electoral reform was central to national stability and democratic legitimacy, stressing that the legislation had the capacity to improve election administration, strengthen institutional accountability and encourage wider citizen participation in governance.

Youths urged to engage political process

The group called on Nigerian youths, particularly those in the North Central region, to actively support democratic reforms and participate constructively in the political process.

It emphasised that youth involvement remained vital to building inclusive governance structures and sustaining democratic progress.

The organisation also urged Nigerians across religious divides to use the ongoing Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season as periods of reflection and prayer for peace, unity and responsible leadership.

According to the group, moral renewal and civic responsibility must go hand in hand with institutional reforms to achieve lasting national development.

Reaffirming its mission, the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 said it remained committed to grassroots mobilisation, democratic advocacy and the promotion of policies that foster unity, economic growth and sustainable national progress.

