FCT, Abuja - Fresh opportunities have opened for qualified Nigerians following the Federal Government’s announcement of a new recruitment exercise targeting Federal Technical Colleges across the country.

The exercise, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education, is a one-year ministerial intervention designed to strengthen technical and vocational education under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Qualified Nigerians can now apply as the Federal Government launches a fresh recruitment drive across Federal Technical Colleges.

Source: UGC

Intervention aims to strengthen skills and employability

According to the ministry, the recruitment focuses on engaging competent and industry-experienced Technical Facilitators who can deliver modern, competency-based training aligned with current industry needs.

The ministry explained that the intervention is part of broader efforts to close Nigeria’s skills gap, boost youth employability, and support sustainable industrial growth.

“The one-year ministerial intervention aims to bridge Nigeria’s skills gap and strengthen competency-based TVET delivery,” the ministry said.

Merit-based process emphasised by government

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 17, through its official X handle, the ministry stressed that the recruitment process would be strictly transparent and merit-driven.

“Qualified, industry-experienced professionals with strong pedagogical competence are encouraged to apply via the official portal,” the statement read.

It further clarified that submitting an application does not guarantee selection, as all entries would be carefully screened.

“All applications will undergo a transparent, rigorous, and merit-based screening process. Submission does not guarantee selection,” the ministry added.

Deadline set for March 16, 2026

The Federal Ministry of Education warned applicants to take note of the submission timeline, stating that the application portal will close at 11:59 pm on Monday, 16 March 2026.

Late submissions, the ministry cautioned, will not be accepted under any circumstances, advising applicants to complete and submit their forms well ahead of the deadline.

The official application link and further guidelines are available on the ministry’s verified platforms.

The federal government rolls out a fresh recruitment for Federal Technical Colleges, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply.

Source: UGC

Applicants were advised to ensure that all information provided in the form is accurate and to complete their submissions before the deadline.

The application link, according to the ministry, is available on its official platforms, where further details on eligibility and requirements can also be accessed.

