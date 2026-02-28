At least 20 people were confirmed dead after a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying money crashed near La Paz, Colonel Rene Tambo said

Police dispersed crowds looting scattered banknotes with tear gas and arrested twelve suspects, Prosecutor Luis Carlos Torres reported

The Ministry of Defence announced an investigation into the crash and warned that the cash had no legal value and its possession constituted a crime

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead after a Bolivian military cargo plane transporting a large sum of money crashed while landing near La Paz, authorities said on Friday. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as bystanders attempted to grab the scattered cash.

Plane crashes during landing at El Alto airport

Just In: 20 People Confirmed Dead After Cargo Plan With Huge Sum of Money Crashed, Location Emerges

Source: Getty Images

The aircraft, a Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and collided with a busy avenue, destroying multiple vehicles.

Footage from local media showed mangled plane debris strewn across the road, while crowds rushed to collect banknotes scattered by the impact.

Colonel Rene Tambo, head of the police homLcide division in El Alto, said:

“There are about 20, maybe a few more, casualties.”

Earlier, Colonel Pavel Tovar of the National Fire Department had reported “between 15 and 16 people” killed, adding, “We are recovering the bodies of these people who have sadly suffered in the accident.”

The Bolivian Health Ministry confirmed at least 28 people were injured, some seriously.

Treacherous weather may have contributed

Witnesses reported harsh weather at the time of the crash. Cristina Choque, a 60-year-old vendor whose car was hit by debris, said:

“A heavy hailstorm was falling and there was lightning when the plane went down. The tyre is what fell on top of us… my daughter is injured, she has a head wound.”

The Ministry of Defence has announced it will launch a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

Authorities warn against seizing cash

The Defence Ministry confirmed that the money carried in the aircraft had no official serial numbers and “has no legal or purchasing power,” warning that “its collection, possession, or use constitutes a crime.”

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to collect the banknotes, and later set some of the cash alight at the crash site.

Prosecutor Luis Carlos Torres reported:

“Twelve people have been arrested” for attempting to seize the money or taking advantage of the chaos to target local businesses.

Hospitals respond to emergency

Hospitals in El Alto launched a blood donation campaign to treat the injured, as emergency services worked through the night.

The crash caused multiple fatalities not only at the airport but also on the avenue where the plane struck several vehicles.

El Alto and La Paz, located at an altitude of 3,650 metres (11,975 feet) and surrounded by Andean peaks, are among the highest urban centres in the world, complicating emergency response efforts.

The C-130 Hercules had departed from Santa Cruz and was approaching El Alto when the crash occurred. Airport operations have been suspended pending investigation, and authorities have urged the public to stay clear of the wreckage.

Source: Legit.ng