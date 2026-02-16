February has been the birth month of many prominent Nigerian politicians and public figures

February has long been a month that marked the birth of several influential Nigerian leaders and public figures.

From presidents to business leaders, many of these individuals played significant roles in shaping the country’s political and social landscape.

Aisha Buhari – First Lady of Nigeria

Aisha Buhari, born on February 17, 1971, in Adamawa State, became Nigeria’s First Lady. She was widely recognised for her advocacy on women’s rights and health issues.

Shehu Shagari – Former President of Nigeria

Shehu Shagari, born on February 25, 1925, in Shagari, served as Nigeria’s President. His leadership was remembered for efforts to stabilise the country during a challenging period.

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai – Nigerian Politician

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, born on February 16, 1960, in Daudawa, emerged as a prominent Nigerian politician and former governor. He was known for his strong views on governance and reform.

Akinwumi Adesina – African Agriculture Expert

Akinwumi Adesina, born on February 6, 1960, in Ogun State, became a leading voice in African agriculture. His work earned him recognition across the continent

Kayode Fayemi

Kayode Fayemi, born on February 9, 1965, held key political roles including becoming governor of Ekiti satte in Nigeria. His career reflected a focus on democratic governance.

Bello Matawalle

Bello Matawalle, born on February 12, 1969, in Maradun, is a former governor from Zamfara state.

Geoffrey Onyeama

Geoffrey Onyeama, born on February 2, 1956, in Enugu, was noted for his contributions to Nigeria’s foreign affairs.

AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq

AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, born on February 5, 1960, in Zaria, became a recognised figure in Nigerian politics after he became governor of Kwara state.

Ben Murray-Bruce

Ben Murray-Bruce, born on February 17, 1956, in Lagos, combined business with politics. He was also known as a Nigerian senator with strong media influence.

Jimoh Ibrahim

Jimoh Ibrahim, born on February 24, 1967, in Ondo State, built a reputation as a Nigerian businessman with political interests.

Anyim Pius Anyim

Anyim Pius Anyim, born on February 19, 1961, in Ivo, Ebonyi, became a notable Senate president in Nigeria.

Mobolaji Johnson

Mobolaji Johnson, born on February 9, 1936, in Lagos, was remembered for his role in Nigerian politics.

Adeleke Mamora

Adeleke Mamora, born on February 16, 1953, in Lagos, contributed to Nigeria’s political development.

Florence Ita Giwa

Florence Ita Giwa, born on February 19, 1946, in Cross River State, was recognised for her political influence and advocacy.

Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, born on February 3, 1951, held important political positions in Nigeria.

Olusegun Agagu

Olusegun Agagu, born on February 16, 1948, in Ondo State, played a role in Nigeria’s political leadership and was former governor of Ondo state.

Jeremiah Useni

Jeremiah Useni, born on February 16, 1943, in Langtang, Nigeria, was a prominent political figure.

Olabisi Onabanjo

Olabisi Onabanjo, born on February 12, 1927, in Lagos, contributed to Nigeria’s political history.

Babatunde Osotimehin – Health Minister of Nigeria

Babatunde Osotimehin, born on February 6, 1949, in Ogun State, served as Nigeria’s Health Minister and was known for his work in public health.

Domkat Bali

Domkat Bali, born on February 27, 1940, was remembered for his role in Nigeria’s political and military affairs.

