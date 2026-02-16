Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has removed Engr. Buba Galadima as chairman of the Governing Council of Kano State Polytechnic

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has ended the tenure of Engr. Buba Galadima as Chairman of the Governing Council of Kano State Polytechnic, approving a new leadership for the institution as part of an ongoing reform drive.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Saturday, February 14, by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement as reported by Daily Trust, the change followed a broader restructuring intended to align public institutions with the Kano First Agenda and improve performance across the education sector.

Yusuf reshuffles Kano Polytechnic governing council

Following Galadima’s removal, the governor approved the appointment of Alhaji Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, as the new Chairman of the Governing Council.

The administration described the choice as a strategic move designed to strengthen governance and restore focus to academic and administrative standards.

The statement acknowledged that the Governing Council’s tenure is ordinarily three years. It clarified that the chairmanship was ended before the completion of that term due to reforms aimed at achieving optimal performance.

It also conveyed the governor’s appreciation to Galadima for his service during his time in office.

”Although the tenure of the Governing Council is for a period of three years, the appointment of the Chairman was terminated before expiration due to the ongoing reforms for optimal performance of the Polytechnic.”

”Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to Engr. Buba Galadima for the services he rendered to the institution during his tenure as Chairman of the Governing Council.”

The governor further charged the new chairman to apply his experience and leadership to reposition the polytechnic.

”The Governor urged the newly appointed Chairman, the Emir of Gaya, to bring his wealth of experience, leadership and commitment to bear in repositioning Kano State Polytechnic for greater academic and administrative excellence.”

Galadima dissuades Yusuf from jumping ship

Galadima is widely known as a close ally of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and a prominent figure within the New Nigerian Peoples Party.

His removal therefore drew attention within political circles, given his longstanding influence and public commentary on party loyalty in Kano State.

Shortly before Yusuf’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, Galadima spoke in an interview with Trust TV where he cautioned the governor against breaking ranks with Kwankwaso.

