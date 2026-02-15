US to Temporarily Close Embassy in Nigeria, Details Emerge

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos announced they would close on February 16, 2026, in observance of Presidents’ Day

The embassy explained that the holiday, first created to honour George Washington’s birthday, had grown to celebrate all U.S. presidents

Officials noted that the day recognised presidential leadership in shaping America’s history and its positive influence on the world

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos confirmed that both offices would be closed on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The announcement was made on X on February 15, stating that the closure was in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Presidents’ day significance

In its statement, the embassy explained that the holiday was originally established to honour the birthday of George Washington, the first president of the United States. Over time, Presidents' Day had evolved to celebrate all U.S. presidents and their leadership in shaping the nation's history.

Embassy statement

The embassy wrote:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Monday, February 16, 2026, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

“Originally established to honor George Washington’s birthday, Presidents’ Day now celebrates all U.S. presidents and their leadership in shaping the nation’s history and positively influencing the world.”

Impact on services

The closure meant that routine consular services, including visa appointments and citizen services, would not be available on that day. The embassy indicated that normal operations were expected to resume the following day.

