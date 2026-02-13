The federal government failed to present a court order authorising the detention of Zaria-based cleric Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir before the Federal High Court

Justice Peter Lifu questioned the legality of the detention after security agencies could not name the issuing court or date of the alleged order

The court adjourned the matter for ruling as family sources linked the cleric’s ordeal to a disputed N2 million bank transfer

The continued detention of Islamic cleric Sheikh Sani Abdulkadir Zaria suffered a legal setback on Thursday, February 12, after the federal government failed to present a court order authorising his custody.

The cleric is facing allegations linked to an alleged coup plot against the administration of Bola Tinubu.

Proceedings at the Federal High Court revealed that no documentary approval had been shown to justify the detention.

Trial judge Peter Lifu had earlier directed the Defence Intelligence Agency to produce the alleged order, said to have been obtained under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, Daily Trust reported.

Court queries detention authority

The matter arose from a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by senior advocate Sunusi Musa, who is challenging the actions of several state bodies.

Those named include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the DIA, the Attorney General of the Federation and Jaiz Bank Plc.

The application sought the cleric’s release pending the hearing of the substantive motion.

When counsel to the DIA, I O. Odom, failed to present the document, the court stood the case down for several hours to allow time for compliance.

On resumption, Odom requested additional time, stating that the agency was holding the cleric on behalf of the Defence Headquarters and that the chairman of the Special Investigation Panel was out of the country. Lawyers for the EFCC aligned with that request.

Judge expresses dissatisfaction

Justice Lifu rejected the explanation, noting the absence of basic details such as the issuing court, date and authority behind the alleged order. The case was adjourned for ruling on Friday.

Family sources later linked the cleric’s detention to a N2 million transfer made to the account of the leader of the Fityanul Islam Tijanniyya, who is currently in custody over the coup allegations. The money was reportedly sent by a follower named in the investigation.

An associate, Sheikh Aliyu Ahamad Abulfathi, criticised the conduct of federal agencies following the court session, describing the handling of the case as troubling.

