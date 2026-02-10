A Civil Society Organisation, Nigeria Integrity Watch, has commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, for what it described as the transformation of the Nigerian Army within his first 90 days in office, citing improved welfare, training and security architecture.

The organisation said the scale and speed of reforms under Shaibu signalled a decisive shift in Nigeria’s military strategy at a time of worsening security challenges across the country.

Chief of Army Staff commended for the Nigerian Army transformation Photo Credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Monday by its spokesperson, Dr John Nang, and sent to Legit.ng, the organisation said the Army Chief’s focus on welfare, training, recruitment and international cooperation marked “one of the most ambitious institutional reforms in recent Army history.”

“Since assuming office on October 24, 2025, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu has within three months commissioned new housing estates, inducted 6,830 soldiers, promoted 105 senior officers and overhauled training programmes across several formations.

“We particularly commend the expansion of the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers scheme, which serves as a major morale booster for troops on the frontlines, especially wounded-in-action personnel who are now eligible for permanent housing support,” the statement read.

“The commissioning of a 60-unit housing estate in Ibadan, alongside similar projects in Abuja, Benin, Jos and Akwa Ibom, reflects a deliberate ‘soldier-first’ welfare policy under the current Army leadership,” it added.

The organisation also highlighted Shaibu’s push to strengthen manpower, citing the graduation of recruits in Zaria and Osogbo, as well as plans to train an additional 7,000 soldiers at the newly approved depot in Abakaliki.

According to the organisation, the Army Chief’s emphasis on intelligence-led operations, inter-agency collaboration and modern warfare training showed a clear understanding of evolving security threats.

The group further welcomed the Army’s growing cooperation with the United States and Switzerland, especially in intelligence sharing, capacity building and frontline medical support.

While urging sustained implementation, the organisation said the reforms had raised expectations that improved welfare, training and coordination would translate into better security outcomes nationwide.

“The foundation has been laid. Nigerians will now be watching to see tangible gains on the battlefield and in civilian safety,” the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng