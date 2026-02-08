Kogi Gov Ododo Hailed as Shinning Example of Humility

Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters, Oladele John Nihi, commended Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for humility and inclusive leadership

Nihi said Ododo’s cordial ties with predecessors and stakeholders promoted peace and political stability

He noted that the governor remained committed to continuity, youth engagement and campaign promises

The Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters to the Kogi State Governor, Mr Oladele John Nihi, has commended Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for what he described as exemplary leadership anchored on humility, loyalty and trustworthiness.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, Nihi said the governor had continued to distinguish himself through inclusive governance and respectful political conduct since assuming office.

Cordial ties credited with peace and stability

According to the adviser, Governor Ododo’s ability to sustain cordial relationships with his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, former governors of the state and other key stakeholders has contributed significantly to peace and political stability in Kogi State.

“Governor Ododo has shown uncommon humility and loyalty in leadership, especially in the way he relates with his predecessor and other stakeholders,” Nihi said.

He added that this approach had helped to foster unity and create an enabling environment for governance and development across the state.

Commitment to continuity and campaign promises

Nihi noted that the governor had remained committed to delivering on his campaign promises, stressing that the administration’s emphasis on continuity and people-oriented policies reflected a strong sense of responsibility to the citizens.

“The governor’s focus on continuity shows that governance is about service, not personal ambition,” he said. “This has reassured the people and strengthened confidence in the administration.”

Youths and students inspired by inclusive governance

The special adviser described Ododo’s leadership style as refreshing, saying his humility and openness to collaboration had inspired confidence among youths and students in the state.

He said the administration’s engagement with young people and students demonstrated a clear understanding of their role in driving the state’s future.

Call for support and collective responsibility

Expressing optimism about the state’s future, Nihi urged residents to support the governor’s agenda for positive change and sustainable development.

He also called for collective efforts to build a Kogi State where access to quality education, healthcare and economic opportunities is guaranteed for all.

Reaffirming his support for the governor’s vision, Nihi said his office would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for the state.

