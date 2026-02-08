Kogi Gov Ododo Hailed as Shinning Example of Humility
- Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters, Oladele John Nihi, commended Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for humility and inclusive leadership
- Nihi said Ododo’s cordial ties with predecessors and stakeholders promoted peace and political stability
- He noted that the governor remained committed to continuity, youth engagement and campaign promises
The Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters to the Kogi State Governor, Mr Oladele John Nihi, has commended Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for what he described as exemplary leadership anchored on humility, loyalty and trustworthiness.
In a statement issued on Sunday, February 8, Nihi said the governor had continued to distinguish himself through inclusive governance and respectful political conduct since assuming office.
Cordial ties credited with peace and stability
According to the adviser, Governor Ododo’s ability to sustain cordial relationships with his predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, former governors of the state and other key stakeholders has contributed significantly to peace and political stability in Kogi State.
“Governor Ododo has shown uncommon humility and loyalty in leadership, especially in the way he relates with his predecessor and other stakeholders,” Nihi said.
He added that this approach had helped to foster unity and create an enabling environment for governance and development across the state.
Commitment to continuity and campaign promises
Nihi noted that the governor had remained committed to delivering on his campaign promises, stressing that the administration’s emphasis on continuity and people-oriented policies reflected a strong sense of responsibility to the citizens.
“The governor’s focus on continuity shows that governance is about service, not personal ambition,” he said. “This has reassured the people and strengthened confidence in the administration.”
Youths and students inspired by inclusive governance
The special adviser described Ododo’s leadership style as refreshing, saying his humility and openness to collaboration had inspired confidence among youths and students in the state.
He said the administration’s engagement with young people and students demonstrated a clear understanding of their role in driving the state’s future.
Call for support and collective responsibility
Expressing optimism about the state’s future, Nihi urged residents to support the governor’s agenda for positive change and sustainable development.
He also called for collective efforts to build a Kogi State where access to quality education, healthcare and economic opportunities is guaranteed for all.
Reaffirming his support for the governor’s vision, Nihi said his office would continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure a brighter and more prosperous future for the state.
Kogi: Ododo shuts markets, motor parks
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo-led Kogi state Government has ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks in seven local government areas of the state.
The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said the markets and motor parts are being shut down to intensify and coordinate security operations in the affected areas. Fanwo said the development is to help flush out terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements operating within parts of the state.
Source: Legit.ng
