UNN: Fear of Mass Dropouts as University Proposes 100% Hike in Tuition, Students, Parents React
- The University of Nigeria, Nsukka proposed a 100 percent increase in sundry charges and has sparked a widespread backlash from students, parents and academic staff
- After sustained protests and negotiations with the Students Union Government, the university management agreed to reduce the proposed hike to 60 percent
- Despite concessions including instalment payments and a freeze on accommodation fees, opposition to any increment remained strong
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Rising anxiety is spreading across the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, following a proposal by the institution’s management to raise sundry charges by as much as 100 percent, a move many fear could push students out of school amid Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions.
The proposal, which would have doubled existing fees and significantly raised acceptance charges for newly admitted students, triggered protests, online campaigns and appeals from parents, students and lecturers.
After weeks of engagement with the Students Union Government, the university later agreed to scale the increase down to 60 percent for the 2025/2026 academic session, Punch reported.
Even that concession has done little to calm nerves on campus.
Many students argue that UNN’s identity as a public university makes such an increase difficult to justify.
They say affordability has long been a defining attraction of the institution, especially for families of modest means who already struggle with accommodation, feeding and academic materials.
UNN students warn of forced exits
Final year Mass Communication student, Nwabunwanne Chigozie, in a interview with Punch, described the proposed hike as excessive and poorly communicated.
“It’s outrageous. It’s a decision made out of shallow thoughts. Most of us came to University of Nigeria, not because of its name, but also how affordable its education was. I want cheap not free education,” he said.
Cosmos Kenechukwu, a finalist in Political Science, said tuition should not be prioritised over students’ realities.
“While we understand the university’s need to maintain high academic standards and infrastructure which is very necessary, a tuition hike at this time would be devastating for a significant portion of the student body,” he said.
Other students echoed similar concerns. Cynthia Ngwu of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences said the proposal came without adequate notice.
Favour Azubuike warned that self-sponsored students stood to lose the most, while another student criticised the absence of broad consultation, describing the process as exclusionary.
Parents who spoke to Punch correspondent said the development threatened carefully planned family budgets.
Mr Ikechukwu Aloysius, an artisan with three children in public universities, said withdrawal was now a possibility.
“I am an artisan and I have three children who are all going to public universities because it’s considered cheaper and now that hope seems to be dashed,” he said.
Mrs Evelyn Anyim also questioned the sharp rise in acceptance fees, calling it unfair to families who had budgeted based on earlier figures.
Management, SUG reach compromise
In a statement, Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Inya Agha Egwu, confirmed that management and the SUG agreed on a 60 percent increase, down from the earlier 100 percent proposal.
“The agreement was reached on Friday at a meeting between the University Management, acting on behalf of the Governing Council, and the SUG representatives,” he said.
The deal allows payment in two instalments and freezes accommodation fees for the session.
Despite this, widespread opposition to any increase remains strong among students and parents, many of whom insist that even the revised figure risks deepening dropouts at the university.
5 Nigerian private universities that offer scholarships
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that private universities in Nigeria are often perceived as expensive, yet a growing number of them offer structured scholarship and financial aid programmes to support academically gifted and financially challenged students.
These institutions use scholarships not only as a welfare measure but also as a strategy to attract top talent and promote academic excellence.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng