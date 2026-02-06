The University of Nigeria, Nsukka proposed a 100 percent increase in sundry charges and has sparked a widespread backlash from students, parents and academic staff

After sustained protests and negotiations with the Students Union Government, the university management agreed to reduce the proposed hike to 60 percent

Despite concessions including instalment payments and a freeze on accommodation fees, opposition to any increment remained strong

Rising anxiety is spreading across the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, following a proposal by the institution’s management to raise sundry charges by as much as 100 percent, a move many fear could push students out of school amid Nigeria’s worsening economic conditions.

The proposal, which would have doubled existing fees and significantly raised acceptance charges for newly admitted students, triggered protests, online campaigns and appeals from parents, students and lecturers.

After weeks of engagement with the Students Union Government, the university later agreed to scale the increase down to 60 percent for the 2025/2026 academic session, Punch reported.

Even that concession has done little to calm nerves on campus.

Many students argue that UNN’s identity as a public university makes such an increase difficult to justify.

They say affordability has long been a defining attraction of the institution, especially for families of modest means who already struggle with accommodation, feeding and academic materials.

UNN students warn of forced exits

Final year Mass Communication student, Nwabunwanne Chigozie, in a interview with Punch, described the proposed hike as excessive and poorly communicated.

“It’s outrageous. It’s a decision made out of shallow thoughts. Most of us came to University of Nigeria, not because of its name, but also how affordable its education was. I want cheap not free education,” he said.

Cosmos Kenechukwu, a finalist in Political Science, said tuition should not be prioritised over students’ realities.

“While we understand the university’s need to maintain high academic standards and infrastructure which is very necessary, a tuition hike at this time would be devastating for a significant portion of the student body,” he said.

Other students echoed similar concerns. Cynthia Ngwu of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences said the proposal came without adequate notice.

Favour Azubuike warned that self-sponsored students stood to lose the most, while another student criticised the absence of broad consultation, describing the process as exclusionary.

Parents who spoke to Punch correspondent said the development threatened carefully planned family budgets.

Mr Ikechukwu Aloysius, an artisan with three children in public universities, said withdrawal was now a possibility.

“I am an artisan and I have three children who are all going to public universities because it’s considered cheaper and now that hope seems to be dashed,” he said.

Mrs Evelyn Anyim also questioned the sharp rise in acceptance fees, calling it unfair to families who had budgeted based on earlier figures.

Management, SUG reach compromise

In a statement, Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Inya Agha Egwu, confirmed that management and the SUG agreed on a 60 percent increase, down from the earlier 100 percent proposal.

“The agreement was reached on Friday at a meeting between the University Management, acting on behalf of the Governing Council, and the SUG representatives,” he said.

The deal allows payment in two instalments and freezes accommodation fees for the session.

Despite this, widespread opposition to any increase remains strong among students and parents, many of whom insist that even the revised figure risks deepening dropouts at the university.

