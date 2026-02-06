Saudi Arabia has quietly eased its decades-long ban on alcohol, allowing wealthy foreign residents to buy drinks for the first time in 73 years

The discreet policy shift, centred in Riyadh ’ s Diplomatic Quarter , signals one of the boldest social experiments yet under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform agenda

Analysts say the move could pave the way for wider changes, potentially extending access to tourists in the future

Saudi Arabia has quietly begun allowing wealthy foreign residents to buy alcohol, marking a dramatic shift after a 73-year ban.

According to BBC, the move was first tested in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, where a discreet store opened in January 2024.

Initially restricted to non-Muslim diplomats, the outlet expanded access at the end of 2025 to include affluent non-Muslim expatriates.

Eligibility rules for alcohol purchases

To qualify, expatriates must either hold a Premium Residency permit, costing 100,000 Saudi riyals (£19,300) annually, or earn at least 50,000 riyals per month.

Customers are required to present their residence ID card, which confirms their religion and residency status, while those without permits must also provide a company-issued salary certificate. Foreign tourists remain excluded from the scheme.

Strict controls and high prices

Visitors reported that mobile phones were sealed in tamper-proof bags before entry, with queues sometimes lasting over an hour.

Inside, the store was described as “well-stocked”, though prices were “two to three times” higher than in Western markets. One British executive said: “A bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label whisky cost me $124 (£90). But I don’t mind paying the premium.”

Alcohol purchases are regulated through a points-based monthly quota system, which customers said was generous enough to allow dozens of litres of spirits. Diplomats reportedly received discounts.

Policy shift without official announcement

The Saudi government has not formally announced the change. Several buyers said they learned about the store through word of mouth, with one Asian expatriate noting: “A friend just shared the location with me on Google Maps.” Analysts suggested the ambiguity was intentional, reflecting the authorities’ cautious approach.

Sebastian Sons, a senior researcher at German think tank Carpo, said: “They are willing to go two steps forward and one step back, if necessary, when it comes to sensitive issues. With alcohol, it could be the same.”

Alcohol has long been prohibited under Islamic law, yet it has circulated privately for decades. Homemade brews, imported labels, and embassy supplies have sustained demand, while the black market offered expensive smuggled goods.

Economic pressures behind reform

The timing of the policy shift coincided with growing economic pressures. With energy markets subdued and public finances tightening, Saudi Arabia has sought to attract foreign capital and high-skilled expatriates.

The kingdom scaled back ambitious projects such as the Neom mega-city, while easing rules for foreign property ownership and investment.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in tourism, entertainment, and global sporting events.

Luxury resorts along the Red Sea coast have targeted Western travellers. Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said in November 2025: “We want to double tourism’s contribution to the GDP by 2030.”

Vision 2030 and future outlook

Tourism remains central to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme. In 2024, the country welcomed nearly 30 million international visitors, with non-religious travel accounting for more than half of arrivals. The kingdom aims to attract 70 million international tourists by 2030.

Commentators suggested that the alcohol policy could eventually extend to tourists, though for now, access remains limited to wealthy expatriates. The quiet expansion of legal alcohol sales has been described as one of the boldest experiments yet in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing social transformation.

