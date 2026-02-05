Robert Orya has been convicted of a N2.4 billion fraud and sentenced to 490 years in prison

The EFCC had prosecuted Orya with 49 charges, leading to a significant legal outcome

Netizens are already discussing Orya's sentencing, sharing their opinions and reactions

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, February 5, secured the conviction of Robert Orya, a former managing director (MD) of the Nigerian Import Export Bank (NEXIM), for alleged fraud of about N2.4 billion.

Legit.ng reports that Orya, who was prosecuted by EFCC’s Samuel Ugwuegbulam, was convicted by Justice F.E. Messiri of the FCT High Court, Abuja and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on each of the 49 count charges.

This means he has been sentenced to 490 years in prison.

Orya's sentencing has sparked widespread discussion on X (formerly Twitter), with many Nigerians weighing in on the development.

Robert Orya's profile

Orya is an honorary president of the Global Network of Export-Import Banks and Development Finance Institutions.

A businessman, banker, and management consultant, the Benue-born finance expert is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan (UI).

X users' reactions to Orya's sentencing

@Classic_Wife wrote:

"Nigerians are watching 490 years handed out for 2.4 billion and thinking… Wait, we’re really playing catch-up in this national stealing league? It’s like every public office comes with a scoreboard, and the only rule is: don’t get caught. Meanwhile, the rest of us are just watching the high score list grow.

"Honestly, at this point, corruption feels less like a crime and more like a sport Nigerians train for from birth. And Orya? Just lost his championship streak."

Public commentator Japheth Omojuwa wrote:

"Lawyers, isn’t 490 years worse than a ‘life sentence’? Because it looks to me like even after he dies, government will keep his body for another 400 years or so."

@rareAURA9 commented on X:

"The EFCC is finally showing some teeth. For too long, bank MDs have treated taxpayer money like a personal ATM while small businesses struggle to get a 1M loan."

Court sentences MD to prison

In the same vein, Justice M.S. Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Makurdi, sentenced the MD of Builderstech Solution Limited, Agene Johnson Godwin, to 48 years imprisonment without option of fine for defrauding over 5,000 unsuspecting victims to the tune of over N500,000,000.

Johnson was convicted on an amended 8 count charge brought against him by the EFCC.

Godwin was found to have collected funds from members of the public under false pretences, promising high and unrealistic returns on investment.

