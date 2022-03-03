The Oyo state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association has lost two of its members to Lassa fever

To stem the tide, the union has asked health authorities in the state to ensure personal protective equipment are made available to health workers

The Oyo state government was also advised to conduct intensive surveillance and sensitization on Lassa fever outbreaks in affected communities in the state

Ibadan - The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo state branch has lost two of its members to Lassa fever.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole reports that the death of two members occurred within the spate of 24 hours.

The Adetifa-led Nigeria Centre for Disease Control have been warning Nigerians against the dangers of Lassa Fever. Photo credit: NCDC

Source: Facebook

The chairman, NMA in Oyo state, Dr Ayotunde Fasunla said while the association is still mourning, other health workers who have contracted the disease should seek medical attention immediately.

Fasunla in a press statement described the death of the duo as very tragic, saying it is a sad week for the union.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The NMA chairman noted that even though the union thought that the COVID-19 had troubled the union and the general public enough, Lassa fever outbreak has now done a great blow to society.

Part of the statement read:

“While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa fever outbreak.

“Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the disease unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if they develop any symptoms of viral hemorrhagic fever.”

The Oyo state NMA uses the opportunity to commiserate with the families of the deceased members who lost their lives in the course of performing their professional duties to the service of humanity.

The NMA urges her members to treat all febrile illnesses with a high index of suspicion.

The union also directed members to be cautious and vigilant at all times, not only for the sake of their health and safety but also in the interest of the patients and public health.

NCDC latest data on Lassa fever fatalities

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that eighty people have died from Lassa fever as of Thursday, December 16, 2021.

The centre in its routine situation report on the Lassa Fever outbreak in Nigeria said a total of 434 cases have been reported in various states of Nigeria.

Giving highlights of states with cases of Lassa fever, the NCDC in its report said Edo state has 192 cases; Ondo, 150 cases; Taraba, 21 cases; Ebonyi, 17 cases; Bauchi, 15 cases and Benue, eight cases.

Ondo commissioner says Lassa Fever has killed more people than COVID-19

Legit.ng previously reported that Jibayo Adeyeye, the acting commissioner for health in Ondo claimed that Lassa fever has killed more people in the southwest state than COVID-19.

The acting commissioner also claimed the Lassa fever is deadlier than COVID-19.

He said data from the NCDC as of 2020, indicated that 81 people died from Lassa fever in Ondo, while 41 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Source: Legit.ng