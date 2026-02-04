An investigation revealed how a Nigerian socialite posed as a Dubai prince to defraud a Romanian businesswoman of over $2.5 million

The fraud combined professional networking, a fabricated romance and digitally altered banking platforms to deceive the victim

Internal disputes within the syndicate exposed the operation and led to disclosures made directly to the victim

A Nigerian socialite allegedly posing as a member of Dubai’s royal family has been linked to a complex online fraud that drained more than $2.5 million from a Romanian businesswoman.

The scheme, which blended professional networking with a fabricated romance, was exposed in a fresh investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The report, published on Monday, February 2, detailed how the syndicate was led by Nzube Ikeji and later collapsed following internal disputes over how the proceeds were shared, Premium Times narrated.

Investigators said the operation relied on false identities, doctored financial platforms and sustained emotional manipulation.

Fake royal identity anchored the scheme

According to the investigation, Mr Ikeji contacted the victim on LinkedIn while presenting himself as Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a Dubai prince.

The woman, identified only as Laura, was approached under the guise of a humanitarian partnership focused on funding charitable initiatives in Romania.

What began as professional exchanges gradually became personal. Over time, the interaction shifted into an online romantic relationship. This shift created the conditions for a marriage proposal and requests that Laura finance engagement-related expenses.

She was later persuaded to travel to London to meet a supposed financial manager named Matthew Cros.

That identity, investigators said, belonged to Martins Abhulimhen. British authorities later confirmed that the name was an alias.

Doctored accounts deepened the deception

Laura was provided with login details to an online bank account that appeared to hold about £202 million in her name. Investigators said the platform was entirely fake and digitally altered.

Believing the funds were genuine, she paid an initial £7,000 to begin withdrawals.

Each withdrawal attempt triggered new demands for fees. This cycle continued for months and followed a pattern associated with advance-fee fraud schemes. Unaware of the manipulation, Laura transferred roughly $2.5 million in total.

The scheme began to unravel when disagreements erupted within the syndicate over money sharing. One member later contacted Laura and disclosed the fraud.

Mr Abhulimhen also confirmed the deception.

“He defrauded you of more than 3 million euros,” the scammers told Ms Laura.

Investigation names, reactions, connections

The OCCRP investigation reported that Mr Ikeji and Mr Abhulimhen were connected to several prominent Nigerians and had appeared in photographs with senior public figures.

The findings also traced Mr Ikeji to a residence in Abuja, where he lives with his wife, Confidence Ikeji.

When presented with the allegations, Mr Ikeji declined to address the claims directly.

“I would prefer this question you are asking me now, you consult me in the office, or you meet me or meet my legal team,” he said.

