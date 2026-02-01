The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI) has refuted claims of NEDC's N246.77 billion salaries budget as misleading and misrepresentative

The civic group said its investigation confirms NEDC operates responsibly within its statutory mandate and budget

Parliamentary Watch Initiative, therefore, warned against misinformation that undermines public trust in governance

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative (PWI) has dismissed allegations that the North East Development Commission (NEDC) operates a N246.77 billion salaries budget.

In a statement signed by its convener, Amuta Gabriel Amuta, the PWI described the claim as misleading and a misrepresentation of Nigeria’s budgeting process.

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative refutes misleading claims of NEDC's N246.77 billion salary budget. Photo credit: @NEDCOfficialNg

Source: Twitter

N246.77bn Salary Budget: How we found claim false

The civic oversight group said it conducted a full-scale investigation into the mandate, operations and financial structure of the NEDC and found the commission to be operating responsibly and within its statutory mandate.

According to the group, its extensive forensic review of budget documents, statutory provisions and oversight reports showed that the NEDC, under the leadership of its chairman, Major General Paul C. Tarfa (Rtd) and the managing director/CEO, Mohammed Goni Alkali, is on track and performing beyond expectations for a relatively young development agency.

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative explained that the N246.77 billion figure frequently cited in public discourse does not represent personnel costs alone but a consolidated statutory allocation captured at an aggregate level under the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The group referenced a recent clarification by the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF), which dismissed claims that the allocation was strictly for salaries. The Budget Office said the narrative reflected a poor understanding of the federal budgeting framework and explained that incomplete budget breakdowns during preparation could temporarily cause figures to appear under personnel cost headings as technical placeholders.

PWI noted that the Budget Office further clarified that the N2.70 billion capital expenditure figure cited by critics resulted from a National Assembly decision to defer about 70 per cent of the commission’s capital votes to the 2026 fiscal year, stressing that the adjustment did not indicate a lack of projects or poor performance.

The group said its investigation confirmed that personnel costs in a development commission are legitimate and necessary, covering engineers, procurement officers, project managers, monitoring and evaluation teams and other professionals required for effective project delivery.

It added that the NEDC is subject to established accountability mechanisms, including the MTEF, annual Appropriation Acts, National Assembly oversight, statutory audits and performance reporting processes.

PWI cautions against misinformation

Commending the leadership of the commission, the Parliamentary Watch Initiative described the NEDC as transparent and fiscally responsible, noting that it continues to implement interventions across the North East despite the region’s complex development and humanitarian challenges.

The group, however, cautioned against what it described as the spread of misinformation and selective interpretation of budget figures, warning that such narratives undermine public trust and distort governance realities.

While welcoming public scrutiny of government institutions, PWI urged stakeholders and commentators to engage fiscal information responsibly and in good faith, in order not to mislead the public or weaken confidence in critical development institutions.

The Parliamentary Watch Initiative said NEDC operates within its mandate, promoting transparency despite public misinformation. Photo credit: @NEDCOfficialNg

Source: Twitter

Alleged fraud: EFCC takes action against Danjuma

In another report, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested and arraigned a popular Abuja socialite, Prince Chibuike Echem, and Danjuma Mohammed, National Coordinator of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) at the North East Development Commission (NEDC), over an alleged multi-billion naira contract fraud.

The defendants were on Tuesday, January 27, brought before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Zuba, to answer a 55-count charge bordering on conspiracy, advance fee fraud and forgery. Both men pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

According to the EFCC, Echem and Mohammed allegedly defrauded Diamond Leeds Limited, an indigenous construction and equipment supply firm, of N2.28 billion while posing as contract facilitators with access to major government agencies.

Source: Legit.ng