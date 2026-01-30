The NCC removed over 450 illegal signal boosters across the Federal Capital Territory in 2025

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it removed more than 450 illegal signal boosters across the Federal Capital Territory in 2025 as part of efforts to improve the quality of telecom services nationwide.

The commission made this known in a response to a formal letter from the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, outlining steps already taken to address transparency, enforcement, and service quality concerns in the sector, according to information obtained by The PUNCH.

According to the NCC, the illegal boosters were discovered during enforcement operations and were found to significantly interfere with network performance in surrounding areas.

Boosters interfering with network performance

The regulator said post-removal assessments showed immediate improvements, with at least 70 network sites recording better performance and a noticeable reduction in consumer complaints.

The commission explained that resolving persistent Quality of Service (QoS) issues remains a central focus of its regulatory agenda for 2026.

It added that its current approach prioritises openness, faster regulatory response, and visible improvements for telecom users.

As part of transparency measures, the NCC said it has expanded access to publicly available information to strengthen consumer confidence and encourage better service delivery by operators.

This includes the launch of a Major Outages Reporting Portal, which provides real-time updates on network disruptions and remedial actions.

NCC notes improved investment in telecom sector

The regulator also highlighted increased investment in the telecommunication sector, noting that approved tariff adjustments in January 2025 helped attract over $1bn in new capital during the year.

These investments supported the deployment of more than 2,850 new and upgraded network sites nationwide.

On consumer protection, the NCC said it adopted a targeted complaints strategy focusing on poor service quality, data depletion, and failed transaction refunds.

The NCC says quality of service, transparency, and consumer protection remain priorities for 2026.

Over N10bn refunded to subscribers

It disclosed that over N10bn has already been refunded to subscribers, with a more structured refund framework expected to be launched in March 2026.

The commission further said it has strengthened enforcement through revised Quality of Service regulations, routine audits, and sanctions against defaulting operators.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, audits of base stations in the FCT uncovered thousands of infractions, most of which were resolved before the end of the year.

Overall, the NCC said the measures reflect its commitment to accountability, data-driven regulation, and sustained improvements in Nigeria’s telecommunications services.

