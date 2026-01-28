Nigerian government has raised N501 billion to address historic debts in the electricity sector

Nigeria’s long-troubled electricity sector could be on the cusp of stability after the Federal Government raised N501 billion in its first bond issuance dedicated to settling historic power sector debts.

The bond, issued under the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme, achieved full subscription and marks the most concrete step yet by the Bola Tinubu administration to resolve payment arrears that have crippled electricity generation for more than a decade.

The inaugural tranche closed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, attracting strong participation from pension funds, banks and asset managers, according to the President’s special adviser on Energy, Olu Arowolo Verheijen.

How the bond was structured

The issuance consisted of N300 billion raised from the capital market and an additional N201 billion in bonds allocated directly to power generation companies.

The programme targets 14 power plants operated by five generation firms owed for electricity supplied between February 2015 and March 2025.

Total negotiated settlements across the companies stand at N827.16 billion, payable in four instalments.

Proceeds from the first tranche will fund roughly half of the outstanding obligations through a mix of cash payments and promissory notes.

Series 1 alone is expected to cover the first and second instalment payments estimated at N421.42 billion.

Power firms welcome the settlement

Industry players say the settlement could finally unlock stalled investments and restore confidence in Nigeria’s electricity market.

“Capital formation can only come when there is confidence and a clear line of sight to recovering investments already made,” said Kola Adesina, group managing director of Sahara Power Group, which operates five plants, including the 1,320-megawatt Egbin Power Station.

He added that once the settlement process is completed, construction would commence immediately on the second phase of the Egbin plant.

The beneficiaries include First Independent Power Limited, Geregu Power Plc, Ibom Power Company Limited, Mabon Limited and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, representing a combined generation capacity of 4,483.60 megawatts per hour.

Tackling a decade of power sector dysfunction

Nigeria’s chronic electricity shortages have constrained economic growth in Africa’s most populous country, where routine blackouts persist despite vast gas reserves. For years, generation companies struggled to maintain plants and secure fuel due to unpaid invoices, creating a vicious cycle of declining output and mounting debts.

The Tinubu administration, which assumed office in May 2023, has made electricity reform a central pillar of its economic agenda, alongside fuel subsidy removal and broader fiscal restructuring.

Officials say the debt programme is designed to restore financial discipline through validated claims, transparent financing and market-based debt resolution.

What it means for consumers and investors

Authorities expect the clearance of historic arrears to improve liquidity for generation companies, strengthen operations and attract fresh investment into the sector.

Ultimately, the programme aims to settle receivables tied to over 290,000 gigawatt hours of electricity supplied over the past decade, impacting service delivery to more than 12 million registered customers.

CardinalStone Partners served as lead adviser, working alongside Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, the Debt Management Office, the Central Bank and other regulators.

With three more instalments planned, officials believe sustained implementation could finally lay the groundwork for a financially viable electricity market and fewer blackouts nationwide.

