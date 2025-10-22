Nigeria has recorded 13 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever between 29 September and 5 October 2025

The total number of confirmed infections this year has risen to 924, with 172 deaths reported across 21 states

Ondo and Edo remain among the hardest-hit regions, as health authorities intensify efforts to contain the outbreak

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new cases of Lassa fever during the 40th epidemiological week, spanning 29 September to 5 October 2025.

The latest figures were disclosed in the Centre’s situation report published via its official X handle.

Lassa fever outbreak intensifies as NCDC reports 172 deaths and a rising fatality rate across 21 states. Photo credit: Peeterv/X

Source: Getty Images

Lassa Fever cases rise to 924 nationwide in 2025

According to the NCDC, the newly reported infections were recorded in Ondo and Edo States, which have remained among the most severely affected regions since the beginning of the year.

The update revealed that Nigeria has now documented a total of 924 confirmed cases and 172 deaths across 21 states and 106 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 2025.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) currently stands at 18.6 percent, marking a notable increase from the 17.0 percent recorded during the same period in 2024.

The Centre also reported 117 new suspected cases within the week, bringing the cumulative number of suspected cases for the year to 8,041.

Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi remain lassa fever epicentres

The NCDC stated that over 90 percent of all confirmed cases have originated from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi States.

These regions continue to serve as the epicentres of the outbreak, prompting intensified public health interventions.

In its statement, the Centre affirmed its commitment to bolstering nationwide efforts in surveillance, laboratory testing, risk communication, and infection prevention and control.

These measures, it said, are vital to curbing the further spread of the disease.

See the X post below:

Health authorities urge public vigilance and early reporting

Health officials have urged Nigerians to adopt preventive practices such as keeping their surroundings clean, avoiding contact with rodents, and storing food securely to minimise the risk of infection.

They also advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as persistent fever, sore throat, chest pain, or vomiting to seek immediate medical attention.

The NCDC reiterated that collaborative efforts with state ministries of health, development partners, and community stakeholders are ongoing to ensure a robust response and adequate care for those affected.

80 killed by Lassa Fever in 2021

Legit.ng earlier reported that eighty people have died from Lassa fever as of Thursday, December 16, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

Daily Trust reports in 2021 that the centre in its routine situation report on the Lassa Fever outbreak in Nigeria said 80 people have died from the disease while a total of 434 cases have been reported in various states of Nigeria.

Giving highlights of states with cases of Lassa fever, the NCDC in its report said Edo state has 192 cases; Ondo, 150 cases; Taraba, 21 cases; Ebonyi, 17 cases; Bauchi, 15 cases and Benue, eight cases.

Source: Legit.ng