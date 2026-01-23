Federal Government bans payment for meter installation, declaring it illegal and punishable by law

500,000 smart meters arrive to close Nigeria's long-standing meter gap at no cost to consumers

All electricity customers, regardless of tariff band, will receive free smart meters to enhance transparency and fairness

The Federal Government has banned electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and their installers from collecting any form of payment for meter installation, declaring such charges illegal and punishable by law.

Officials of DisCos and third-party installers found extorting customers will be prosecuted, the government said.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, issued the warning on Thursday, January 22, 2026, during an on-site inspection of newly imported smart meters at APM Terminals, Apapa, Lagos.

The meters were procured under the World Bank-funded Distribution Sector Recovery Programme and must be installed for consumers at no cost.

“This is free of charge. Nobody should collect a dime from any consumer,” Adelabu said. “It is an offence for DisCo officials or installers to demand money, directly or indirectly. Any such act is an illegality.”

500,000 smart meters arrive under DISREP

Adelabu expressed satisfaction with the arrival of another tranche of about 500,000 smart meters, adding to nearly one million units already received under the first batch of the programme.

In total, the Federal Government plans to import about 3.4 million meters in two batches, with 1.43 million in the first phase.

So far, almost 150,000 meters have been installed across all distribution companies nationwide.

The minister, however, admitted that the pace of installation remains slow and must accelerate to close Nigeria’s long-standing meter gap.

“These are all smart meters,” he said. “I believe the journey to eliminate the meter gap in the Nigerian power sector has just begun.”

No band discrimination, all customers covered

According to Adelabu, the meters will be distributed to all electricity customers regardless of tariff band.

He stressed that the programme is not limited to Band A customers and will cover households, businesses, and institutions across the country.

“The aggregate meter gap cuts across all categories,” he said. “We are prioritising every Nigerian. Band classifications are temporary. The meters will be given to all levels of customers.”

The minister added that universal metering would improve transparency, fairness, and willingness to pay, ultimately boosting liquidity in the power sector.

Sanctions, tracking, and a complaint desk

To enforce compliance, the government will track installations end-to-end and rely on tip-offs from consumers.

Adelabu disclosed plans to open a customer complaint desk and leverage the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, state regulators, and field monitors to identify violations.

“Confirmed cases of extortion will be prosecuted, no matter how high the official involved,” he said. “It will be publicised to serve as a deterrent.”

The government is also working with DisCos to clean customer data and addresses, while creating a register for unmetered customers to fast-track deployment.

BPE, NERC move to remove bottlenecks

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Ayo Gbeleyi, said the bureau coordinates the programme and sits on the boards of all 11 DisCos.

He revealed that NERC will issue a new order prescribing clear protocols to ensure unhindered access for meter installations.

He noted that the meters are configured for specific DisCos and embedded with anti-theft technology, making cross-installation impossible.

Manufacturers promise rapid deployment

Mojec Chairman, Mojisola Abdul, confirmed that nearly 150,000 meters have been installed free of charge and warned consumers not to pay anyone.

She announced a mobile registration initiative that promises installation within three days of registration.

Adelabu also inspected the National Meter Test Station in Oshodi, where meters are certified to meet standards. Nigeria currently has over five million customers on estimated billing, a gap the government says it is determined to close.

