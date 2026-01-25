Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Major Fire Guts Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate in Lagos, Video Trends
Nigeria

Breaking: Major Fire Guts Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate in Lagos, Video Trends

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State - Fire on Saturday evening, January 24, destroyed some buildings at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos State.

As reported by Vanguard, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service battled to put out the raging fire, which started at about 6.pm.

Fire razes Lagos industrial estate in Amuwo Odofin
Fire guts Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate in Lagos State on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Photo credit: @PaidSammy125
Source: Twitter

Fire at Amuwo Odofin estate

The Punch also noted the unfortunate incident.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

The trending X video can be watched below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Lagos State
Hot:
Lean beef pattys Sara saffari Elizabeth rizzini Daydrian harding Mercy isoyip