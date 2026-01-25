Breaking: Major Fire Guts Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate in Lagos, Video Trends
Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State - Fire on Saturday evening, January 24, destroyed some buildings at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos State.
As reported by Vanguard, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service battled to put out the raging fire, which started at about 6.pm.
Fire at Amuwo Odofin estate
The Punch also noted the unfortunate incident.
The trending X video can be watched below:
More to follow...
