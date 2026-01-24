Temitope Kolawole explained that he prayed before robbery operations and relied on prayer instead of charms

A former armed robber, Temitope Kolawole, has revealed why he often prayed before carrying out robbery operations, saying he relied on prayer rather than charms during his years in crime.

Kolawole, now an evangelist, said he descended into criminal activity at a young age, spent more than 25 years in and out of Nigerian prisons, and only found what he described as genuine repentance in 2021.

Speaking in an interview, the Ekiti State-born preacher said his life story was one of early rebellion, repeated incarceration and eventual spiritual transformation.

From childhood theft to armed robbery

Kolawole said he began stealing as early as the age of seven and was first arrested in 1986, when he was about 17 years old.

“I started stealing from primary school. My parents took me to many places for solutions, including charms, but nothing worked,” he said.

After his first conviction, he was sent to juvenile correctional facilities, including Kakuri Borstal in Kaduna and Abeokuta juvenile prison. He said those experiences hardened him rather than reformed him.

“Before prison, I did not use guns. It was inside prison that I learnt how to use firearms. When I came out in 1990, I became a full-time armed robber,” he said.

Why he prayed before operations

Kolawole said he usually operated in gangs of three to five people and often targeted churches and private homes, particularly in Lagos and neighbouring countries.

According to him, prayer played a central role in his criminal routine.

“Whenever we wanted to go for an operation, I insisted that we prayed. Some of them relied on charms, but I did not,” he said.

He explained that his decision stemmed from childhood experiences.

“When I was young, my parents took me to many places for charms, and they all failed. So I decided I would not go to anyone for charms. I would only pray before any operation,” Kolawole added.

Life behind bars and repeated arrests

The former robber said he was arrested and imprisoned 12 times, spending a total of about 25 years and seven months behind bars.

“Prison is not really a place of correction. You learn more bad things there,” he said.

He described Nigerian prisons as harsh and unequal, claiming wealthy inmates enjoyed privileges while poor detainees suffered overcrowding and neglect.

“Some prisoners have private rooms and bodyguards. The poor ones are packed together, and many die there because they cannot afford bribes,” he said.

Turning point in 2021

Kolawole said his final arrest came in 2021 after he was caught attempting to steal from a community church.

However, he said a chance encounter with a written message marked a turning point.

“I picked up a paper titled ‘One Day’. As I read it, I started crying. I forgot about the operation completely,” he recalled.

After calling the phone number on the paper and praying with its author, Kolawole said he made a firm decision to abandon crime.

“That day was September 6, 2021. From that day till now, I have not stolen anything,” he said.

New life as an evangelist

Following his release, Kolawole said he embraced Christianity fully and began preaching, including visiting prisons to speak to inmates.

“I do not hold any church position. I am just an ordinary member, but I preach the gospel independently,” he said.

He insisted that his transformation was genuine and challenged anyone to prove otherwise.

“If anyone can say I have stolen anything since September 6, 2021, let them come forward,” he said.

Struggles after prison and message to society

Kolawole said reintegrating into society had been difficult, noting that stigma against ex-convicts made employment nearly impossible.

“In Nigeria, nobody wants to employ an ex-convict,” he said.

He added that he survives by washing clothes, fetching water and doing menial jobs while caring for his young son.

Reflecting on his past, he said he believed divine mercy spared his life.

“Out of 43 people I committed crimes with, I am the only one still alive. Many died in prison or during operations,” he said.

Kolawole urged society to focus more on rehabilitation and second chances, saying true change was possible outside crime if support systems were strengthened.

