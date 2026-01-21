A 17-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after a classmate allegedly sprayed a chemical on his face

The suspect claims the chemical spill was accidental during experiments, contradicting the victim’s account of the attack

Police have urged parents to monitor children closely, as unusual chemical incidents have raised safety concerns

Adamawa state has recently witnessed a series of unusual and troubling incidents in local communities, streets, and organizations, sometimes involving family members, friends, and neighbors.

Police investigate as minor Idris Hamza apologises for spraying chemical on friend’s face. Photo: SP Nguroje

On 14th January 2026, 17-year-old Kassim Babagana Walid was allegedly attacked with a chemical substance while on his way to the mosque. Walid reportedly ran to the Shagari Division Police Headquarters in distress, claiming that Idris Hamza, a resident of Shagari, Yola South Local Government Area, had sprayed him with the substance.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Walid said the incident occurred as he was heading to the mosque for evening prayers after running an errand for his mother.

His words:

"When I came back from my mum's errand, it was time for evening prayer, so I decided to go to the mosque. When I left home, I saw our neighbors, Idris and Abba, and I told them we should go and pray. Then Abba came along, as we were going, I felt something being sprayed on my face, that immedialtely became very hot immediately. It started burning like acid. When Abba and I turned back, we saw Idris holding a syringe on his hand."

"I asked Idris what he poured on my face, and he said it was oil, salt, and water. Her, he asked me to use soap and water to wash my face. When I did as he said, the pain was so much that I couldn't bear it. I kept asking him for over 20 minutes, and he kept saying it was only salt, oil, and water he poured on me. So, I removed my phone and called his mother, where I told her what happened, and she said she would be with us immediately."

"We have never argued before. Idris has a mini shop at the front of our house. We usually meet to gossip as neighbors. I was actually angry, thinking he wasn't telling me the truth. I thought of beating him up, but I remembered I should not take laws into my hands."

"I later decided to report the case to the police command, and I was taken to the hospital for treatment. When we got to the hospital, the doctors said, it was a chemical that was poured on me."

Suspect says chemical spill on friend accidental

The suspect, 15-year-old Idris Hamza, told Legit.ng that he and Abba were testing chemicals on flowers when Walid approached and urged them to go to the mosque.

Adamawa teen hospitalised after friend accidentally sprays chemical on his face during mosque visit.

Hamisa narrated:

"I am 15 years old, I live in Shagari, and I am a student. It was Abba and I who were testing chemicals on flowers when Walid came and told us to go to the mosque. Abba consented to follow Walid, but before he could reach Walid's place, he insulted me, which got me angry. He told me nothing should touch his shoe, because, earlier on, the chemical poured on his shoes and nothing happened, so I decided to pour the chemical on his shoes."

"Unfortunately for me, the chemical poured on Walid's face. When he asked me what I poured on him, I told him it was oil, salt, and water. I asked him to use soap and water to wash his face. He then called my mother, and I did not know what he told her, but he continued asking me what I poured on him."

"It wasn't a deliberate act, I am sorry, it was an honest mistake. I actually intended to pour it on Abba's shoes, because they were far away from me; I never thought it would pour on Walid's face," Idris expressed.

Police urge parents to monitor children closely

Reacting, police public relations officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje Yahaya, maintained,

"The command urges parents and guardians to always watch over their children to avoid issues like this. In this case, both the victim and the suspect are minors, whose parents need to give proper attention to the whereabouts of their children frequently."

He added,

"We will continue to protect the public daily to prevent occurences of insecurity with the state."

