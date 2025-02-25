Nigerian singer Wizkid and his junior colleague, Seyi Vibez are making headlines on social media after they were seen together

Wizkid and Seyi Vibez were spotted clubbing together in Lagos and the Star Boy was also seen vibing to Seyi’s song

The heartwarming display between the two musicians had several social media users dropping hot takes

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid and his colleague, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaseyi aka Seyi Vibez, recently went clubbing together.

Several videos made the rounds on social media showing the moment Wizkid stormed a Lagos nightclub with Seyi Vibez.

Fans react to videos as Wizkid and Seyi Vibez club together. Photos: @wizkidayo, @seyi_vibes.fc

Source: Instagram

Another clip also showed the moment Wizkid showed support for Seyi Vibez’s new song off his surprise EP/ Children of Africa, titled Shaolin. The Star Boy was seen vibing to the track with other clubgoers.

See the videos below:

Reactions as Wizkid and Seyi Vibez go clubbing

The videos of Wizkid with Seyi Vibez at a nightclub made the rounds on social media. Some netizens gushed over the two musicians while others dragged Davido into the mix by saying they were the reason OBO decided to postpone his album release:

Nigerians react as Seyi Vibez and Wizkid go clubbing. Photos: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Rilimill said:

“Wizkid dey for everybody 🔥.”

Bablynx_autos wrote:

“Seyi omo wiz….❤️”

__ayomax said:

“The Baloguns, Children of Africa! 🦅 X 📿.”

Itsdanielsam0 said:

“We’re happy ! Happy people were happy 😂.”

Youngsky_music wrote:

“The original governor of Lagos state 🖤.”

Sensation245 wrote:

“This is the reason davido postponed his album😢.”

4pf4lyf said:

“Only few get the chance to Dey beside wizkid even OBO don Dey try since he no see the opportunity 😂.”

Showcase7127 wrote:

“You guys should check on davido😢.”

Genehral wrote:

“This Shaolin is dedicated to Wizzy normal normal 🙌”

Salaumubarak4 said:

“The Baloguns.”

Wizkid supports Reekado Banks

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid recently supported Ayoleyi Solomon, aka Reekado Banks’ new business.

The two music stars seemed to have finally moved on from their past issues with Wizkid showing love to Reekado Banks by visiting his newly opened lounge in Lagos, Above Lifestyle.

In a series of videos posted online, Wizkid was seen arriving at Reekado Banks’ lounge with Shallipopi. Reekado was at the entrance to receive them, and the Ozumba Mbadiwe crooner hugged the Star Boy.

Other parts of the video showed Wizkid walking into the lounge and checking out the place before taking his seat and having a drink while chatting with Reekado Banks.

Recall that the relationship between Wizkid and Reekado Banks hit the rocks in 2020 after the Star Boy shared tweets calling his junior colleague a fool for promoting the song they did together in the heat of the EndSARS protests at the time.

