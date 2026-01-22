President Bola Tinubu approved commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ogun state

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun state.

The approval was announced by Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday, January 22, during a meeting with the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, and other senior naval officers at the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that the President had greenlit the Olokola Deep Seaport project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, a multibillion-naira project long awaited by stakeholders.

Projects aim to boost economy and inclusion

Abiodun emphasised that both initiatives are of particular interest to President Tinubu. He said the Olokola Deep Seaport would significantly reduce congestion at Lagos ports, while commercial oil drilling at Tongeji Island would foster economic inclusion and empowerment for residents of coastal communities.

“Let me share with you that Mr President has approved the commencement of commercial oil drilling operations at Tongeji Island, and going forward, you will begin to see a lot of activities there,” Abiodun said.

“Our proposed Olokola Port, which has been on the drawing board for several years, is now back on the table. I sincerely thank Mr President because this is solely his initiative. In the last two weeks alone, we have held several meetings on Olokola, and Mr President has clearly expressed his desire to see the port become a reality.”

Blue Marine Economic Zone to transform the coast

The governor revealed that the new seaport would be called the Blue Marine Economic Zone, reflecting its strategic coastal location and immense economic potential.

He added that the President had directed that construction of the port should advance rapidly within the next year, providing an alternative logistics corridor and helping decongest Lagos ports.

Abiodun also commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island. He said the naval presence would safeguard the area from infiltration by criminals from the neighbouring Republic of Benin and reinforce Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“We are happy that someone with your antecedents, background, training and experience is occupying this position at this time. You are a round peg in a round hole,” Abiodun told Rear Admiral Mustapha.

In response, the naval officer described Ogun State as critical and strategic to Nigeria’s national security, noting that the Tongeji Island outpost would be upgraded due to the area’s oil potential.

He emphasised that the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and the Ogun State Government while safeguarding the border with the Republic of Benin and preventing criminal activities.

Administration committed to community development

Abiodun assured residents that his administration is working to provide basic amenities and improve living conditions on Tongeji Island to support emerging economic activities. He also praised the Nigerian Navy for its contribution to maintaining peace and stability in Ogun state.

“The partnership between the government and the Navy has helped sustain the relative peace currently enjoyed in the state,” he said.

