Heirs Insurance Group has announced the launch of its first-ever Heirs Insurance Hackathon, inviting students in tertiary institutions to compete for a total prize of N9 million.

According to PUNCH, the company announced the initiative in a statement, describing it as a technology-focused innovation programme aimed at equipping young people with skills to drive the future of insurance using artificial intelligence and digital solutions.

The hackathon is open to students from universities, polytechnics and other tertiary institutions. Participants are expected to develop solutions that address real-life challenges across the insurance value chain, including customer experience, claims processing, underwriting, distribution, data management and operational efficiency.

Programme designed for young creative Africans

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Digital Officer of Heirs Insurance Group, Peace Philips, said the programme was designed to give young Africans the opportunity to apply their creativity and technology skills to practical economic problems.

She noted that the hackathon would allow students to engage directly with the insurance industry, develop meaningful solutions and contribute to building a more efficient and inclusive financial system.

Heirs Insurance Group said registration for the hackathon will close on February 16, 2026, with entries to be submitted via the company’s website. The winning teams will be unveiled at the Hackathon Grand Finale scheduled for April, with the top three teams sharing a combined prize of N9 million.

The company added that the initiative aligns with its broader commitment to youth empowerment, digital skills development and inclusive innovation, while offering participants mentorship, industry exposure and hands-on experience with real business challenges.

The hackathon is being organised in partnership with Redtech, the digital payment solutions subsidiary of Heirs Holdings. Redtech will provide technical support and assist in reviewing submissions to ensure that solutions are assessed for creativity, feasibility, scalability and real-world impact.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment company with operations across 24 countries and four continents.

