Kano State was shaken by the brutal killing of a woman and her six children in Dorayi Charanchi

Governor Abba Yusuf vowed to sign death warrants for convicted killers, including those in high-profile cases

The bereaved father, Haruna Bashir, received government support and pledged his home for community education

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, vowed to sign death warrants for convicted killers following the brutal murder of a woman and her six children in the Dorayi Charanchi Quarters of Kano metropolis.

The governor made the pledge on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, when he visited the bereaved father and widower, Haruna Bashir, Premium Times reported.

Governor Abba Yusuf vows justice as Kano killings spark tough stance on death penalty. Photo credit: AbbaKabir/x

Source: Facebook

Governor Yusuf said his firm stance on capital punishment extended to other high-profile cases, including the killing of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar in January 2022 and the Gezawa mosque arson attack in 2024, which claimed 17 lives.

Police prosecution of high-profile cases

Authorities in Kano confirmed that several individuals were currently being prosecuted for killings in the state. Among them was private school teacher Abdulmalik Tanko, who was accused of kidnapping and killing his pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Another suspect, Shafiu Abubakar, aged 38, was being prosecuted for allegedly setting fire to a mosque in Gezawa Local Government Area, leading to multiple deaths.

Support for bereaved father Haruna Bashir

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, the state government approved full funding for Bashir to perform Hajj and Umrah. He was also given a new house and welfare support. Bature added that the government would assist Bashir in remarrying and restarting his life.

In gratitude for the intervention, Bashir donated his personal residence to the Kano State Government for conversion into an Islamiyya school for the benefit of the host community.

Dorayi Charanchi attack and arrests

The tragedy occurred on January 18 when assailants stormed Bashir’s residence and murdered his wife and six children. On Sunday, the police announced that three suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Governor Yusuf directed the state attorney-general and commissioner for Justice to fast-track the prosecution of the suspects. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice was served and reaffirmed his readiness to sign death sentences for those found guilty.

The governor commended the police, the State Security Services (SSS), and other security agencies for their swift synergy and effective action in apprehending the suspects.

Haruna Bashir receives government support while donating his home for Islamiyya school in Kano. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Mother of 6 killed with her children in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that A Kano neighbourhood has been left traumatised following the killing of a 30-year-old mother and her six children in a brazen daytime attack that shattered the area’s long-standing reputation for peace and close community ties.

Since the incident, residents have remained in a state of disbelief, with many struggling to understand how such violence could occur in their midst. A neighbour, Malam Bala Abubakar, said he was preparing to bathe when he heard frantic screams coming from the house, Nation reported.

He said artisans working on a nearby building also heard the cries and raised the alarm, prompting more residents, including the ward head, Ahmad Ya’u Yahaya (Gidan Kwari), to converge on the scene.

Source: Legit.ng