Protesting indigenous contractors blocked the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Finance and stopped the minister of state from accessing the complex

A gunshot was heard during efforts by security personnel to disperse the protesters at the ministry gate in Abuja

The contractors accused the federal government of owing them unpaid project funds estimated at about N1.5 trillion

Tension flared at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja on Monday, January 19, after protesting local contractors blocked the entrance and prevented the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka Anite, from gaining access to the premises.

The protesters, operating under the banner of the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria, barricaded the main gate to demand payment of debts they said were owed by the federal government for completed projects.

The group said repeated appeals to relevant authorities had yielded no results.

Protesters deny minister access into ministry

When Uzoka Anite arrived at the ministry, security operatives attempted to clear a passage to allow her entry. The move was resisted by demonstrators, who remained firm at the gate while chanting slogans in protest, The Cable reported.

One chant captured during the incident was:

“How many people government go kill ooo… how many people government go kill.”

As the confrontation escalated, a gunshot rang out while security personnel sought to disperse the crowd. The source of the gunshot was not immediately clarified, but the sound caused panic around the entrance of the complex.

The contractors accused the federal government of failing to settle payments for projects already executed. They also alleged that funds approved in the 2024 and 2025 budgets had not been released to cover outstanding obligations owed to them.

NASS unable to resolve debt dispute

This was not the first time the group staged a protest over the issue. In the past year, similar demonstrations were held at the National Assembly complex and the Ministry of Finance as the contractors pressed for resolution of the debt.

In December 2025, President Bola Tinubu constituted a multi-ministerial committee to address the problem of unpaid obligations to federal contractors. The outstanding liabilities were estimated at about N1.5 trillion.

Members of the committee include Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy; Atiku Bagudu, minister of budget and economic planning; Tanimu Yakubu, director general of the budget office; Dave Umahi, minister of works; Ahmed Dangiwa, minister of housing and urban development; and Zacch Adedeji, chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The matter has also drawn the attention of the National Assembly. A Senate committee recently invited Edun to provide clarification on the circumstances surrounding the delayed payments to contractors.

