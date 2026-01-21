The FCT High Court restrained Nyesom Wike, the FCTA and AMAC from enforcing the revocation of a disputed Maitama land

Justice Bello Kawu barred eviction, demolition or any interference with the property and ordered all parties to maintain the status quo

Nanet Hotels Limited’s lawyers warned politicians, developers and investors to stay off the land pending the court’s final decision

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has restrained the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) from enforcing the revocation of a disputed parcel of land in the Maitama District of Abuja.

In an interim order delivered on December 22, 2025, Justice Bello Kawu barred Wike, the FCTA and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) from giving effect to or acting on a revocation notice issued over Park No. 2008, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama.

Order follows ex parte application by Abuja hotel

The ruling followed an ex parte motion filed by Nanet Hotels Limited, the claimant in the suit marked FCT/HC/M/17103/2025, challenging the purported revocation of the land.

Justice Kawu held that the defendants must be restrained:

“From giving effect to, acting upon, enforcing, implementing or taking any step whatsoever pursuant to the purported revocation contained in the letter dated July 7, 2025 and received on September 24, 2025, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Court bars eviction, demolition and interference

The court further restrained the defendants from ejecting, harassing, intimidating, disturbing, sealing, demolishing, reallocating or otherwise interfering with the claimant’s possession and occupation of the property.

Justice Kawu also ordered the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to refrain from enforcing or acting in furtherance of the disputed revocation, including providing security cover for any eviction or disturbance on the land.

All parties were directed to maintain the status quo as of the date the application was filed.

“The application is hereby granted; order made as prayed,” the judge ruled.

Solicitors issue public warning after ruling

Following the court order, Nanet Hotels Limited, through its solicitors, Ojukwu Chikaosolu & Co., issued a public notice warning politicians, public officeholders, developers and investors to stay off the disputed land, Vanguard reported.

In the notice dated January 20, 2026, the firm cautioned:

“All governors of the federation, all senators, all members of the House of Representatives, all ministers, political appointees, developers, investors and the general public” against dealing in any land situated at or derived from Park No. 2008, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama District, Abuja.

‘Any transaction is at own risk,’ lawyers speak

The solicitors stressed that there is a subsisting suit before the FCT High Court and clear, binding interim orders protecting the land, The Cable reported.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no person, authority, agency or developer whatsoever has any lawful right to allocate, sell, transfer, mortgage, lease, develop or deal in any manner with the said land,” the notice read.

The firm warned that anyone who proceeds to transact on the land does so entirely at their own risk and would be deemed to have full notice of the pending litigation and existing court orders.

