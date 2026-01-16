ProvidusBank has opened applications for its 2026 graduate trainee sales programme

The programme offers young Nigerians an opportunity to begin a career in sales and relationship management within the banking sector

The programme is targeted at young, dynamic, and vibrant fresh graduates who have completed their mandatory NYSC

ProvidusBank Plc announced the launch of the Graduate Trainee Sales Programme as part of its early-career talent development strategy aimed at future-forward sales executives.

The bank said the programme is designed to attract curious, courageous, and ambitious professionals who are ready to grow, learn, and contribute meaningfully to the future of banking.

In a statement, the bank said:

"We are looking for young. dynamic and vibrant fresh graduates who have completed their mandatory NYSC program and are looking to build a career in sales and relationship management.

"This program is solely for young aspiring professionals who are willing to become our next set of future-forward sales executives."

Programme overview

According to Providus Bank, the graduate trainee sales programme is solely for early-career professionals seeking hands-on exposure to sales, customer engagement, and relationship management within a performance-driven banking environment.

The programme forms part of the bank’s broader early careers initiative, which focuses on empowering young professionals with the right tools, mentorship, and growth opportunities from day one.

General requirements to apply

Applicants must have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Candidates must be young graduates interested in building a career in sales and relationship management.

No prior work experience is required, as the bank prioritises potential, curiosity, and willingness to learn.

Why join ProvidusBank?

ProvidusBank stated that the programme offers participants access to structured training, mentorship from industry leaders, and opportunities to contribute to innovative, customer-centric banking solutions.

The bank noted that early-career professionals benefit from a supportive and inclusive work environment designed to foster personal growth and professional excellence.

According to the bank, employees also enjoy professional learning support, including reimbursement for professional subscriptions and certifications to aid career advancement.

Providus Bank added that its culture promotes inclusion through initiatives such as employee engagement programmes and appreciation events, while also prioritising staff wellbeing through benefits such as subsidised gym membership packages.

The bank said its focus on employee growth remains central to its philosophy, noting that “when our people grow, we all grow.”

How to apply for Providus Bank graduate trainee programme

Interested applicants are encouraged to fill the form via this official application link.

Applications will close on January 18, 2026.

To apply use this link.

