India’s aviation watchdog launched an investigation after an Air India Airbus A350’s engine sucked in a cargo container while taxiing at Delhi airport

The aircraft, carrying around 240 passengers, was damaged but landed safely and has been grounded for repairs

The incident, which occurred in dense fog on January 15, 2026, has raised fresh concerns over ground safety at India’s airports

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), confirmed that it had launched an investigation after an Air India Airbus A350’s engine sucked in a cargo container while taxiing at Delhi airport.

According to BBC, oficials reported that no-one was injured, but the aircraft’s engine was damaged and has since been grounded for repairs.

The New York-bound aircraft had returned to Delhi shortly after take-off on Thursday, January 15, 2026, after Iran temporarily closed its airspace, forcing airlines to reroute flights. After landing safely, the plane was taxiing towards the parking bay with passengers on board when the incident occurred.

Cargo container sucked into engine

According to India’s ministry of civil aviation, the incident happened at around 05:25 local time (23:55 GMT on Wednesday) as the aircraft was taxiing towards the apron area. The ministry said the cargo container had accidentally fallen from a ground vehicle “onto the taxiway intersection.”

An Air India spokesperson explained that the container fell after a wheel came off a cart being towed by a vehicle used to move luggage and cargo. The operator noticed the aircraft approaching and left the area with the remaining cargo.

“However, the container which fell was left behind and it got ingested into the No. 2 engine of the aircraft," Air India added.

A source from Air India told the BBC that there were around 240 passengers on board at the time. The exact number of crew members was not confirmed, but the source estimated between six and eight. The DGCA noted that visibility was “marginal” due to dense fog when the incident occurred.

Damage and safety concerns

The DGCA said metal debris was cleared from the taxiway and the aircraft was towed to a designated stand. Photos shared by the regulator on X showed damage to the engine casing and fan blades, along with debris scattered on the taxiway.

The incident has added to scrutiny over ground safety at India’s busy airports. In June last year, the DGCA flagged safety lapses at major airports and airlines, citing issues such as faded runway markings, faulty simulator training, crew fatigue, inadequate maintenance and unauthorised cockpit access.

Air India confirmed that the grounded aircraft may cause “potential disruptions on select A350 routes.” The airline operates six Airbus A350s on long-haul services, including flights to London and New York, though it has not specified which routes might be affected.

