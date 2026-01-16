Grief as Fire Guts Lagos Building, Kills 103-year-old Woman

A fire outbreak at a residential building on Bola Street, Oyingbo, Lagos State, has claimed the life of a 103-year-old woman and destroyed several household properties

Authorities in Lagos disclosed that eight rooms, a mini flat, six shops, and several household properties were affected by the fire

Fire outbreaks are common in Lagos and Nigeria, with the constant outbreaks leaving many people hopeless, frustrated, and injured

Oyingbo, Lagos State - The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday, January 16, 2026, said that a 103-year-old woman died following a fire outbreak at 8 Bola Street in Oyingbo area.

As reported by Vanguard, the permanent secretary (PS) of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in a statement.

Fire destroys a Lagos building and kills a 103-year-old woman whose body has now been recovered and handed over to the family.

Fire kills old woman in Lagos

The Punch also noted the unfortunate development.

He said that the agency received distress calls at 11:43 a.m. through the 767/112 emergency lines and had activated a response from its Onipanu base.

According to him, the responders arrived at the scene at about 12:13 p.m. and found a residential bungalow with two attached shops, fully engulfed by fire.

He said that the fire reportedly started from a room before spreading to other parts of the building, adding that the exact cause was yet to be ascertained.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that LASEMA officials had conducted a risk assessment, cordoned off the area and implemented safety measures to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Lagos authorities release statement on fire tragedy

Furthermore, he explained that coordinated efforts by the LASEMA Response Team, the LASEMA Fire Unit and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service successfully subdued the inferno.

He said that the fire affected eight room-and-parlour units, one self-contained mini flat, six shops and several properties.

The LASEMA helmsman disclosed that the remains of the deceased were recovered and handed over to the family, while rescue, recovery and dampening down operations had been concluded.

He listed responders at the scene to include LASEMA teams, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and officials of Lagos Mainland Local Government.

